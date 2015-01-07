(Recasts with euro zone inflation data)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Jan 7 German Bund yields bounced off
record lows on Wednesday after euro zone inflation data showed
sinking oil prices did not push down the cost of other goods and
services, although expectations for more ECB easing remained
high.
Euro zone markets at large were dominated by speculation on
how the inflation data might affect European Central Bank
policy, but Greek 10-year yields rose above 10 percent on
resurfacing fears that Athens might leave the currency union.
Euro zone consumer prices, dropped by 0.2 percent in
December, which was a sharper fall than expected.
But core inflation, which ECB members have in the past
favoured and excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food
prices, held steady at 0.7 percent. Inflation excluding tobacco
and alcohol inched up to 0.8 percent.
That fuelled some expectations that cheap oil might unlock
disposable funds which can be spent on other goods and services,
leading to a pickup in headline inflation later on.
"It is crucial to differentiate what kind of deflation is at
play," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "The
figures ... are skewed because of the low oil price ... Overall,
what we have is good disinflation."
German 10-year Bund yields last traded flat at
0.46 percent, coming off a record low of 0.433 percent hit
earlier in the day. Dutch, Belgian, Austrian and Finnish bonds
yields also bounced off troughs.
Markets still expect the ECB to tackle the risk of a
prolonged period of deflation by launching a large-scale
government bond purchases programme early in the year to help
bring the headline inflation back to the bank's near 2 percent
target.
"The emergence of negative inflation does forcefully raise
the spectre of a possible prolonged period of deflation," said
James Ashley, chief European economist at RBC Capital Markets.
"In other words, for those policymakers who, hitherto, might
have been undecided over whether or not to take further action
immediately, this may be just the clarion call that was required
to appreciate the gravity of the situation."
The ECB would be worried that the euro five-year, five-year
breakeven forward, which shows where markets
expect inflation forecasts for the beginning of 2025 to be at
the start of 2020, traded as low as 1.57 percent.
Illustrating fears that the euro zone might succumb to a
prolonged period of growth-crippling deflation, 30-year German
yields traded at 1.15 percent, just below
equivalent Japanese yields. The last time long-term German
yields traded lower than Japanese yields was at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012.
Rabobank market economist Emile Cardon said the
post-inflation blip in Bund yields is likely to be capped by
expectations that the Swiss National Bank will invest the euros
it bought to cap the red-hot franc in top-rated bonds.
"I expect the SNB to buy euro-denominated assets to protect
the 1.20 level. This is partly why we've seen such falls in Bund
yields earlier today and one reason why the upside in Bund
yields is limited," he said.
ECB easing expectations shielded peripheral euro zone
markets from the selling pressure in Greece.
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond
yields were little changed at 1.65 percent and 1.86 percent,
respectively. Greek yields, however, rose almost a
full point to 10.58 percent.
The worry is that a win for the far-left Syriza party in
Greece's election on Jan. 25 may lead to stand-off between
Berlin and Athens over the austerity measures agreed as part of
bailout deals worth 240 billion euros.
Syriza insists it wants to keep Greece in the euro but has
promised to end austerity and renegotiate its debts to the other
euro zone members.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)