* Headline inflation drops for first time in 4 years
* Core inflation provides some respite, tempers market rally
* ECB QE bets remain intact
* Greek bond yields surge on doubts about Greece's euro
future
(Updates prices, adds Irish, Belgian and German debt sales)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 7 German Bund yields bounced off
record lows on Wednesday after euro zone inflation data showed
sinking oil prices did not push down the cost of other goods and
services, although expectations for more ECB easing remained
high.
Euro zone markets at large were dominated by speculation on
how the inflation data might affect European Central Bank
policy, but Greek 10-year yields rose above 10 percent on
resurfacing fears that Athens might leave the currency union.
Euro zone consumer prices, dropped by 0.2 percent in
December, which was a sharper fall than expected.
But core inflation, which ECB members have in the past
favoured and excludes volatile energy and unprocessed food
prices, held steady at 0.7 percent. Inflation excluding tobacco
and alcohol inched up to 0.8 percent.
That fuelled some expectations that cheap oil might unlock
disposable funds which can be spent on other goods and services,
leading to a pickup in headline inflation later on.
"It is crucial to differentiate what kind of deflation is at
play," said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. "The
figures ... are skewed because of the low oil price ... Overall,
what we have is good disinflation."
German 10-year Bund yields last traded 2 basis
points higher on the day at 0.48 percent, pulling away from a
record low of 0.433 percent hit earlier in the day. Dutch,
Belgian, Austrian and Finnish bonds yields also bounced off
troughs.
TAKING A BREATHER
Markets still expect the ECB to tackle the risk of a
prolonged period of deflation by launching a large-scale
government bond purchase scheme early in the year to help bring
the headline inflation back to the bank's near 2 percent target.
The ECB would be worried that the euro five-year, five-year
breakeven forward, which shows where markets
expect inflation forecasts for the beginning of 2025 to be at
the start of 2020, traded as low as 1.57 percent.
Illustrating fears that the euro zone might succumb to a
prolonged period of growth-crippling deflation, 30-year German
yields traded as low as at 1.06 percent, below
equivalent Japanese yields. The last time long-term German
yields traded lower than Japanese yields was at the height of
the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012.
"The marginal surprise to the upside on the core inflation
rate was just a trigger for some overdue consolidation and for
the market to take a welcome breather after that very strong
rally we've had since the onset of the new year," said David
Schnautz, a strategist at Commerzbank. "It doesn't change
anything substantially heading into the ECB meeting."
Schnautz said Bund yields could fall to 0.30-0.40 percent
heading into the Jan. 22 meeting and on an announcement of QE.
Rabobank market economist Emile Cardon said the
post-inflation blip in yields was likely to be capped by
expectations that the Swiss National Bank will invest the euros
it bought to cap the red-hot franc in top-rated bonds.
"I expect the SNB to buy euro-denominated assets to protect
the 1.20 level. This is partly why we've seen such falls in Bund
yields earlier today and one reason why the upside in Bund
yields is limited," he said.
Spanish and Italian yields rose, though not as much as Greek
yields as ECB easing expectations shielded peripheral euro zone
markets from fallout from Greece and paved the way for Ireland
to sell 4 billion euros of seven-year bonds at record low rates.
Germany and Belgium also got their 2015 debt sales off to a
solid start.
Greek 10-year yields rose 148 basis points to
11.07 percent and three-year yields spiked almost 2 percentage
points to 15.59 percent.
The worry is that a win for the far-left Syriza party in
Greece's election on Jan. 25 may lead to a stand-off between
Berlin and Athens over the austerity measures agreed as part of
bailout deals worth 240 billion euros.
