LONDON Jan 8 Spanish bond yields headed down on
Thursday before the country's 2015 debt sales, which is expected
to get off to a solid start as investors bet the European
Central Bank will soon announce new monetary stimulus.
Yields on bonds from the euro zone periphery rose from
record lows this week, which may also attract investors hoping
to maximise returns.
A grab for yield drove most euro zone bond yields to record
lows at the start of the year. It is accelerating as bets firm
that the ECB will open a programme of government bond purchases
-- so-called quantitative easing -- as soon as its Jan. 22
policy meeting.
That helped Ireland to sell bonds at record low rates on
Wednesday, shielding it from the effects of a selloff in Greek
bonds. Investors were worried that Greece may quit the euro zone
after a Jan. 25 election that could bring the anti-austerity
Syriza party to power.
Spain aims to sell up to 5 billion euros of 2020, 2028 and
2037 bonds later in the day as it begins its 2015 funding
programme. Spanish 10-year yields were down 2
basis points at 1.70 percent before the auction, having fallen
to a record low of 1.495 percent on Friday.
"Overall, the Spanish auctions should clear reasonably well
and we think that after the auction there should be some room
for peripherals to stabilise and recover after this quite decent
pressure and bout of volatility we've been seeing over the past
sessions," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
Italian and Portuguese yields also on expectations ECB bond
purchases were imminent, after data on Wednesday showed euro
zone prices fell for the first time in 2009. A slump in German
industrial orders in November reinforced QE bets.
Portuguese 10-year yields were down 6 bps at 2.67 percent
. Italian equivalents were 2 bps lower at 1.90
percent.
The selloff in Greek bonds eased after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel played down the chances of a Greek exit from the
euro zone, although she made clear she expected Athens to stick
to the terms of its bailouts.
Greek 10-year yields were down 32 bps at 10.41
percent, after rising more than 1 percentage point on Wednesday.
A newspaper reported at the weekend that Berlin was ready to
accept "Grexit" if Athens failed to meet its EU/IMF aid
commitments.
The leader of Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, has pledged to reverse
reforms and secure debt forgiveness from Greece's partners if he
wins the election. Syriza holds a narrow lead over the New
Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
(Editing by Larry King)