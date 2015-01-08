(Updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Jan 8 Spanish bond yields slipped on
Thursday after 2015 debt sales got off to a solid start, as
investors bet the European Central Bank will soon announce new
monetary stimulus.
Yields on bonds from the euro zone periphery rose from
record lows this week, helping to attract yield-hungry investors
especially to the longer-dated bonds Spain and France offered at
the auction.
A grab for yield drove most euro zone bond yields to record
lows at the start of the year. It is accelerating as bets firm
that the ECB will open a programme of government bond purchases
- quantitative easing - as soon as its Jan. 22 policy meeting.
That helped Ireland to sell bonds at record low rates on
Wednesday, shielding it from the effects of a selloff in Greek
bonds. Investors are worried that Greece may quit the euro zone
after a Jan. 25 election that could bring the anti-austerity
Syriza party to power.
Spain sold 5 billion euros of 2020, 2028 and 2037 bonds -
the upper end of its targeted range, while France raised 9.49
billion euros at an all-time low for 10-year rates, as both
countries began their 2015 funding programmes. [
Spanish 10-year yields were down 4 basis
points at 1.68 percent after the sale, having fallen to a record
low of 1.495 percent on Friday.
"The Spanish bond market has been pretty resilient despite
the surge in Greek bond yields, but the scope for a renewed fall
in yields is going to be limited as supply is absorbed and
investors await the ECB meeting in a couple of weeks," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"If the ECB delivers in two weeks' time, as I think it will
probably have to now, particularly after yesterday's inflation
figures, then we will see scope for a renewed rally in Spanish
and Italian bonds near-term."
GREEK RESPITE
Italian and Portuguese yields also fell on expectations ECB
bond purchases were imminent, after data on Wednesday showed
euro zone prices fell for the first time since 2009. A slump in
German industrial orders in November reinforced QE bets.
Portuguese 10-year yields were down 8 bps at 2.65 percent
. Italian equivalents were 6 bps lower at 1.87
percent.
The selloff in Greek bonds eased after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel played down the chances of a Greek exit from the
euro zone, although she made clear she expected Athens to stick
to the terms of its bailouts.
The ECB also warned on Thursday that Greek banks' access to
ECB funding beyond February depended on Athens successfully
completing a final bailout review and reaching a deal on a
follow-up plan with its EU/IMF lenders.
Greek 10-year yields were down 46 bps at 10.28
percent, after rising more than 1 percentage point on Wednesday.
A newspaper reported at the weekend that Berlin was ready to
accept "Grexit" if Athens failed to meet its EU/IMF aid
commitments.
The leader of Syriza, Alexis Tsipras, has pledged to reverse
reforms and secure debt forgiveness from Greece's partners if he
wins the election. Syriza holds a narrow lead in opinion polls
over the New Democracy party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)