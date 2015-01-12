* Dutch TV quotes Dutch PM as ruling out Greek exit
* Greek yields fall almost 60 bps
* Other lower-rated bond yields dip on QE bets
(Recasts with moves in Greek bonds, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 12 Greek bond yields dropped on
Monday as euro zone officials played down the risks of the
country leaving the currency bloc in the event of an election
victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party.
Speaking to Dutch TV programme Buitenhof on Sunday, Dutch
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that it would be bizarre for
Greece to stop all reforms now after four to five years of
austerity and leave the euro zone.
"I don't want to speculate about a Grexit, or Greek exit,
out of Europe, or the euro zone, or whether it would be damaging
because I am assuming it will not happen," he said.
Late last week, European Economic Affairs Commissioner
Pierre Moscovici said questions of Greece exiting the euro or
rescheduling its debt were not on the agenda.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party leads in opinion
polls ahead of a snap Jan. 25 election, insists he wants to keep
Greece in the euro.
However, he has promised to end austerity imposed by foreign
creditors under the country's bailout deal if he wins power, and
wants part of the 240 billion euros lent by the EU and IMF
written off.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 65 basis points
to 9.53 percent, having spiked to 11 percent last week, their
highest since mid-October. Yields on three-year bonds dropped
below 12 percent, down nearly 160 bps on the day.
"The reason the Dutch prime minister gave is accurate.
Greece has been through tough reforms which has put it on a more
stable footing so it doesn't make much sense to stop all reform
and leave the euro," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a strategist at
Societe Generale.
"For the far left it's not in their best interests and it
could be suicidal. So the market is getting back on its legs
after the initial bout of fear."
QE BETS
Also on the euro zone's periphery, Spanish and Italian
10-year yields were down 5 bps at 1.69 percent and
1.86 percent respectively after a European Central
Bank official said the risk of deflation in the euro zone should
not be underestimated and urged the bank to buy government debt.
ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco made the comments
to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag as policymakers consider
buying sovereign debt, in so-called quantitative easing (QE), to
prevent the euro zone slipping into a deflationary spiral.
Markets speculate the ECB could announce such a move as early as
at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.
"The comments emphasise that the ECB governors are seriously
considering policy action. The expectation is they could already
announce a bond buying programme next week," said Mathias van
der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC Securities.
Lower-rated bonds had a bit of a wobble last week, with
yields pulling away from record lows as debate on the scope and
form of ECB bond purchases raised concerns that it could fall
short of the unlimited money printing investors expect.
Sources close to the discussions told Reuters that the
scheme may see national central banks buy some of the bonds at
their own risk -- a nod to German concerns about bigger
economies shouldering more risk from the bloc's periphery.
Several options for a QE scheme are being discussed ahead of
the ECB's Jan. 22 policy meeting. But markets and many
economists believe anything short of an unlimited money-printing
programme will fail to revive the moribund euro zone economy.
Focus was also turning to the European Court of Justice's
preliminary opinion on Wednesday about the ECB's earlier bond
buying plan, which was never launched, after Germany's
Constitutional Court expressed deep reservations about it but
decided to pass it up to the ECJ.
If the ECJ'S adviser expresses reservations about the
Outright Monetary Transactions, it could have far-reaching
implications for the shape of QE.
Societe Generale analysts, however said a watered-down
programme could still see bondholders end up having the "best of
both worlds" with the ECB as a big buyer but a still weak
economy teetering on the brink of deflation holding out the
promise of more stimulus down the line.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing
by Susan Fenton)