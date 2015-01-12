* Dutch TV says he does not believe Greece will quit euro
zone
* Other lower-rated bond yields dip on QE expectations
* Traders say QE is a given, maybe next week - Poll
* Portugal set to sell new 10- and 30-year debt
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 12 Greek bond yields dropped on
Monday as euro zone officials played down the likelihood of
Greece leaving the currency bloc in the event of an election
victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Dutch television on
Sunday that it would be bizarre for Greece to stop all reforms
after four to five years of austerity and leave the euro zone.
"I don't want to speculate about a Grexit, or Greek exit,
out of Europe, or the euro zone, or whether it would be damaging
- because I am assuming it will not happen," he said.
Last week, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici
said questions of Greece exiting the euro or rescheduling its
debt were not on the agenda.
Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras, whose party leads in opinion
polls ahead of the snap election Jan. 25, insists he wants to
keep Greece in the euro.
However, he has promised to end the austerity measures
imposed by foreign creditors as a condition of bailing Greece
out if he wins power, and wants part of the 240 billion euros
lent by the EU and IMF written off.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 62 basis points
to 9.55 percent, having spiked to 11 percent last week, their
highest since mid-October. Yields on three-year bonds dropped
below 12 percent, down nearly 160 bps on the day.
"The reason the Dutch prime minister gave is accurate.
Greece has been through tough reforms, which has put it on a
more stable footing, so it doesn't make much sense to stop all
reform and leave the euro," said Ciaran O'Hagan, a strategist at
Societe Generale.
"For the far left, it's not in their best interests and it
could be suicidal. So the market is getting back on its legs
after the initial bout of fear."
QE BETS
Also on the euro zone's periphery, Spanish and Italian
10-year yields were down 10 bps at 1.63 percent
and 1.80 percent respectively after a European
Central Bank official said the risk of deflation in the euro
zone should not be underestimated and urged the bank to buy
government debt.
A further 5 percent slide in oil prices on Monday
highlighted the difficulties the ECB faces in halting a
deflationary spiral across the bloc.
Traders polled by Reuters said some form of QE was now a
given, with an announcement likely to come as early as the next
ECB policy meeting on Jan. 22.
The fall in yields to historic lows has provided fertile
ground for governments to issue long-dated debt, easing any
future funding pressures. Portugal has started gathering
investor interest for the sale of new 10- and 30-year bonds
expected to be priced on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam and John
Geddie in London; Editing by Kevin Liffey)