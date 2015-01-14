LONDON Jan 14 European shares trimmed losses on
Wednesday, while yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds
hit the day's lows after an adviser to Europe's top court said
an ECB bond-buying programme was legal under some conditions.
The opinion was on the Outright Monetary Transaction
programme, which the European Central Bank launched in 2012 at
the height of the euro zone crisis, but never used.
In a non-binding opinion for the European Court of Justice,
the Advocate General said the OMT programme was necessary and
proportionate as the European Central Bank does not take on risk
making it vulnerable to insolvency.
The ECB would have to outline the reasons for adopting such
a programme and the ECB should not directly involve itself in
financial assistance that applies to the state in question.
The opinion eased concerns about legal obstacles to any ECB
plans to buy government bonds to lift inflation.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares trimmed
its losses and was last seen down 0.9 percent at 1,363.01
points. The euro pared gains against the dollar and was last
trading at $1.1796, up 0.2 percent on the day but close
to Tuesday's nine-year low of $1.1753.
Spanish and Italian bond yields reversed an earlier rise,
while Portuguese yields hit the day's lows but were still higher
on the day.
(Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)