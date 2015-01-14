LONDON Jan 14 European shares trimmed losses on Wednesday, while yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds hit the day's lows after an adviser to Europe's top court said an ECB bond-buying programme was legal under some conditions.

The opinion was on the Outright Monetary Transaction programme, which the European Central Bank launched in 2012 at the height of the euro zone crisis, but never used.

In a non-binding opinion for the European Court of Justice, the Advocate General said the OMT programme was necessary and proportionate as the European Central Bank does not take on risk making it vulnerable to insolvency.

The ECB would have to outline the reasons for adopting such a programme and the ECB should not directly involve itself in financial assistance that applies to the state in question.

The opinion eased concerns about legal obstacles to any ECB plans to buy government bonds to lift inflation.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares trimmed its losses and was last seen down 0.9 percent at 1,363.01 points. The euro pared gains against the dollar and was last trading at $1.1796, up 0.2 percent on the day but close to Tuesday's nine-year low of $1.1753.

Spanish and Italian bond yields reversed an earlier rise, while Portuguese yields hit the day's lows but were still higher on the day. (Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)