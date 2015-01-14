(Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Jan 14 Bond yields in six euro zone countries hit new lows on Wednesday after an opinion from an adviser to Europe's top court on an unused ECB debt buying programme eased concerns about legal obstacles to future central bank purchases.

Pedro Cruz Villalon, advocate general at the European Court of Justice, said the European Central Bank was entitled to buy bonds, on condition that it was not directly involved in an assistance programme for beneficiary countries.

He said the Outright Monetary Transaction programme (OMT), which the ECB launched at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012 but never activated, was necessary and proportionate because the ECB did not take on a risk that would make it vulnerable to insolvency.

The opinion, which was preliminary and non-binding, eased concerns that the ECB would not be able to embark on large scale bond-buying, known as quantitative easing (QE), to pump money into the bloc's stagnant economy and boost inflation.

It also advised against giving the ECB preferential treatment by placing it the first in line for debt repayment, which was one concern in the market.

"The most important thing is that the OMT and bond buying is in line with the EU's treaty," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

German 10-year yields, the yardstick for euro zone borrowing costs, hit a record low of 0.424, with French, Dutch, Belgian, Austrian and Finnish 10-year yields also plumbing all-time lows between 0.46-0.66 percent.

Their Spanish and Italian counterparts reversed an earlier rise caused by nervousness before the opinion was given.

Traders polled by Reuters on Monday said QE was a given and might be announced at next week's ECB meeting.

"Beyond cementing what has been a key pillar of the ECB's crisis response toolkit, today's opinion should also go some way in assuaging separate concerns around the legality of a broad-based QE programme, which we continue to expect will be announced at the 22 January meeting," RBC strategists added.

DETERMINED ECB

In an advance release of an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit, ECB President Mario Draghi said a loose monetary policy was needed to achieve price stability and the governing council was determined to deliver it.

Sharp falls in oil and copper prices further stoked fears that the euro zone might face a prolonged period of deflation.

The euro five-year, five-year breakeven forward , one of the most closely watched measure of the market's longer-term inflation expectations, traded at 1.49 percent, well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2 percent. The measure shows what the market expects 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020.

"The more we have evidence of deflation risk, the more the prospect of QE becomes evident for the market," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.