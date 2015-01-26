* Leftwing Syriza pledges to reverse austerity measures
after win
* Greek bond yields tipped to rise
* German 10-year yields hit record low of 0.302 percent
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 26 Italian debt futures fell and
Greek bond yields were expected to rise on Monday after Greece's
leftwing Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election and
promised to roll back austerity measures.
Syriza won 149 seats in the 300-seat parliament, two short
of an absolute majority, but the result marked a comprehensive
rejection of years of austerity demanded by the European Union
and the International Monetary Fund in return for a 240 billion
euro bailout.
This is likely to set it up on a collision course with the
EU and the IMF, renewing concerns that Greece may eventually
quit the 19-nation euro zone.
Italian bond futures, the benchmark for lower-rated
euro zone bonds, fell by as much as 48 ticks to 138.49. Trading
in Greek bonds opens around 0830 GMT.
Yields on German 10-year Bunds, which set the standard for
euro zone borrowing costs and benefits from a safety bid at
times of market uncertainty, hit a record low of 0.302 percent
.
"With the victory of Syriza, risks have increased and that
should be reflected in a rise in Greek yields though it's
difficult to say by how much," said Piet Lammens, a strategist
at KBC Securities.
"A big victory of Syrzia means that there will be difficult
negotiations ... with the troika given some of the points of
their election platform. There will be uncertainty so it's not a
time to buy Greek bonds."
Lammens and other analysts said they expected selling
pressure on other peripheral euro zone bonds to be shortlived as
investors refocus on the European Central Bank's decision last
week to launch a more than one trillion euro quantitative easing
programme.
The ECB's bond purchases will only include junk-rated bonds
if the issuer is in an international financial assistance
programme, putting Greece at risk if a Syriza government goes
ahead and tears up its agreement with its lenders.
The ECB also imposed a limit on purchases, which is 33
percent of a country's bond issuance. The ECB already holds a
large amount of Greek bonds, so it will not be able to buy new
ones until June when some of them expire -- and even then only
if Athens is in a new bailout programme.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)