* Syriza pledges to reverse Greek austerity after election
win
* Shorter-dated Greek yields rise more than a percentage
point
* Other lower-rated euro zone bond yields head back to
record lows
* Faith in ECB's QE cushions market from Greek contagion
LONDON, Jan 26 Portuguese bond yields hit record
lows on Monday as hopes for the European Central Bank's QE
scheme cushioned most lower-rated euro zone debt from Greek
contagion after the anti-austerity Syriza party swept to victory
in an election.
Greek yields rose, although the ECB's decision last week to
launch a roughly 1 trillion euro quantitative easing programme
prevented a sharper sell-off.
Syriza has said it will restructure Greece's massive debts
and leader Alexis Tsipras promised after Sunday's poll that five
years of "humiliation and suffering" imposed under its 240
million euro bailout were over.
His choice of the right-wing Independent Greeks, which also
oppose the bailout terms, as a coalition partner, unsettled some
investors, however, as it suggests a tough stance in talks with
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders.
The promise of ECB cash helped support other indebted euro
zone country's bonds, with Portuguese 10-year yields
falling 12 basis points to a new all-time low of
2.112 percent and Spanish and Italian yields just off historic
troughs.
German 10-year yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, hit a record low of 0.299 percent
before rebounding.
The prospect of QE has given fresh legs to a 2-1/2-year bond
rally that has dramatically shrunk euro zone borrowing costs.
"The positive implications of the ECB announcement on QE has
provided a cushion and is likely to remain the dominant market
force," said Maria Paola Toschi, global market strategist at
J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"That said, the sooner the new Greek coalition government is
established and negotiations with the Troika can begin, the
better for Greece, Europe and the markets."
Greek 10-year yields GR10-YT=TWEB rose 45 bps to 9.07
percent, with shorter-dated yields spiking 165 bps to 11.86
percent. That kept the yield curve sharply
inverted, a sign investors are worried they may not get all
their money back.
"A Syriza victory was expected but an anti-austerity
coalition partner was not," RBS analysts said in a note.
"The Greek curve is quite inverted so already the market has
got a lot (of risk) priced in," said Michael Michaelides, an
interest rate strategist at the bank.
Greece's lenders were quick to warn Syriza against ditching
its bailout commitments. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said Greece
must respect euro zone rules while the ECB's Benoit Coeure said
it must pay its debts.
The ECB's sovereign bond purchases will only include
junk-rated debt if the issuer is in an international financial
assistance programme, putting Greece at risk of exclusion if
Syriza tears up the country's agreement with its lenders.
