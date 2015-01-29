(Updates prices, adds comment)

By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia

LONDON Jan 29 German bond yields fell on Thursday as worries over Greece's new anti-bailout government buoyed demand for top-rated assets from investors, who were also starting to think the U.S. Federal Reserve could hold back any interest rate rise.

Athens endured a fourth day of market jitters since Sunday's election with its newly-instated government at loggerheads with international creditors as it begins to roll back austerity measures.

Strained relationships in the euro single currency zone will likely be one of the international concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve said could influence future rate decisions at Wednesday's policy statement.

Its nod to these "developments", during a statement that otherwise praised the solid pace of recovery in the world's largest economy, prompted some to push back expectations for the Fed's first rate hike since 2006 until the autumn.

"Overall the message could be regarded as marginally dovish, seemingly cooling enthusiasm for a June hike," an RBS note said.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped in the wake of the meeting, with 30-year yields touching record lows.

The euro zone benchmark German 10-year and 30-year bond yields tumbled 2-3 basis points to 0.34 percent and 0.95 percent, respectively.

But lower-rated bonds stuttered, with Portugal, Italy and Spain's 10-year yields up between 1-2 bps at 2.40, 1.62 and 1.46 percent, respectively.

While demand for these bonds remains supported by the ECB's pledge to start buying sovereign bonds from March, they have given up around 75 percent of the rally that followed the announcement of that scheme last week.

Greece has inspired this reversal of risk sentiment. Greek CDS prices from Markit suggested investors saw a 3 in 4 chance of another default there.

"I had 10 percent of my portfolio in peripheral debt and I'm closing half the position at the moment, because I am really concerned about what Greece is doing," said Guido Barthels, CIO at Ethenea.

Greek 10-year yields hit a 1-1/2-year high of 11.39 percent, before retreating. The three-year equivalents went above 15 percent and the five-year yields above 14 percent levels not seen since the 2012 debt restructuring. Short-term yields were up 100-200 basis points.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' vow to stick to anti-austerity pledges has led to fears he will scrap Greece's bailout deal and renegotiate its massive debts despite warnings from its main lenders, the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

ECB board member Benoit Coeure, who has already said the bank would not take part in any debt cut for Greece, said on Thursday that it must continue to abide by the rules of the game.

Tsipras has also unsettled European partners by criticising an EU statement that warned Moscow it faced new sanctions over its role in Ukraine.

"It's a very turbulent time for Greece," said Jakob Christensen, an economist at distressed debt brokerage Exotix.

"The new government ministers ... took a hard stance in their early commitments. Those are positioning statements. Its too early to say what their true positions will be when negotiations with the EU will start ... but it's a very fragile environment." (Editing by Mark Heinrich)