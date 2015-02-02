LONDON Feb 2 Yields on the euro zone's
lower-rated bonds mostly fell on Monday as political uncertainty
in Italy eased after lawmakers elected a new president.
Greek yields rose, however, amid signs that the new
government in Athens and its EU partners had yet to resolve
their differences over the terms under which the country's debt
obligations might be renegotiated.
Italy's parliament chose Sergio Mattarella, a constitutional
court judge and veteran centre-left politician, as president on
Saturday.
The vote showed Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in control of
his party and allies in the ruling majority as he seeks to pass
reforms to lift Italy out of six years of on-off recession.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 4 basis
points lower on the day at 1.57 percent. Equivalent Spanish
and Portuguese were down 3 bps at
1.41 percent and 2.39 percent, respectively.
"There is relief that Italy managed to find a new president,
especially one that's favoured by Matteo Renzi," said Felix
Herrmann, a market strategist at DZ Bank.
Herrmann also saw signs "we might be moving towards some
kind of an agreement with regards to Greece," where the leftist
Syriza party is looking to re-negotiate a bailout deal with the
European Union after winning elections a week ago.
After meeting Greece's new finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis, his French counterpart Michel Sapin said Athens
could not expect a straight debt write-off, but he left the door
open to other options that include giving Athens more time for
repayment.
Varoufakis offered to produce proposals within a month for a
revised debt agreement with sceptical EU partners, but he also
said Greece needed to go "cold turkey" on debt.
Uncertainty remained high, with Europe's dominant economy
Germany expected to take a hard stance in any negotiations.
Greek 10-year yields were 12 bps higher at
11.51 percent. Three-year yields were 45 bps up at 19.27
percent, while five-year yields rose 17 bps to 15.23 percent.
"They are looking to divide the euro area," said KBC
strategist Piet Lammens. "The Germans, of course, are very
reticent."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)