By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON Feb 4 Greek yields rose on Wednesday as
a media report that the ECB was unwilling to approve Athens'
proposal to raise the ceiling for its treasury bill issuance
cooled optimism that a compromise debt deal may be reached.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times
quoted one euro zone official as saying the European Central
Bank "will play hardball" on Greece's plans to sell short-term
Treasury bills worth 10 billions euros to tide over the
debt-ridden country for the next three months.
Without the financing, Greece will exit its international
bailout programme, which has been in effect since May 2010, and
might run out of cash within weeks, the newspaper reported on
its website late on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis gave no details of his
meeting with ECB President Mario Draghi on Wednesday but said
Athens could count on the central bank's support.
Investors remained nervous, putting a brake on Tuesday's
sharp rally in Greek bonds triggered by an apparent softening in
demands of a debt write-down by the anti-austerity government.
Greek three- and five-year yields were up 30-50 basis points
at 17.2 percent and 13.5 percent respectively
while 10-year yields were 30 bps higher at 10.17
percent. These were still modest moves after Tuesday's 140-300
bps points fall in the yields and many analysts expect trade to
remain volatile until a deal is reached.
"We've stepped back from the abyss but there are still tough
negotiations to get through between the new government and the
EU," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"The proposals from the finance minister seem to fall on
deaf ears at the ECB ... An early agreement seems unlikely and
Greek yields will continue to trade in volatile fashion until we
get clarity."
PROTRACTED TALKS
Prime Minister Tsipras and Varoufakis have been visiting
European capitals this week to drum up support for their plans
to restructure its public debt after receiving 240 billion euros
in bailout money since 2010.
Their proposal to swap Greek bonds held by the ECB and
national governments for either growth-linked or perpetual bonds
has so far met a sceptical reception from euro zone officials.
Many investors remained wary of Greek bonds given the
uncertainty. A sale of 812.5 million euros of six-month Treasury
bills in Athens drew less demand than a previous sale of similar
bills in January. The bills were priced at a yield of 2.75
percent, up 45 bps from the previous sale.
"The negotiations could remain quite protracted over the
coming months and plenty of uncomfortable moments can arise,"
RBC strategists said in a note.
"This leaves the market vulnerable to plenty of headline
risk and increased volatility and we are still reluctant to
advocate any outright duration position in Greek assets just
yet."
Yields on other peripheral euro zone bonds were slightly
firmer with investors looking to the start next month of the
ECB's sovereign bond purchases. Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields were 2-3 bps lower at 1.57 percent and 1.47
percent respectively.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)