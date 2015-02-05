(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON Feb 5 Greek financial markets came under
heavy selling pressure on Thursday after the European Central
Bank raised the stakes for the new government in Athens to
strike a new aid-for-reform deal with its European partners.
The ECB said it would stop accepting Greek bonds in return
for funding from Feb. 11, shifting the burden onto the Greek
central bank and isolating Athens at least temporarily until a
deal is reached.
In a foretaste of the probable consequences of a prolonged
deadlock between Athens and other EU capitals, Greece's banking
stocks index plunged some 14 percent, driving the
broader ATG equity index down by about 6 percent.
"As severe as the ECB announcement appears, it likely
represents the central bank's opening gambit in what will be
several rounds of negotiations with Athens and Berlin over the
next four months," said City Index chief global strategist
Ashraf Laidi.
Greek stocks were still above the lows hit in the aftermath
of the left-wing Syriza's election victory less than two weeks
ago, as investors perceived its leaders to have shown some
openness to compromise as they tour Europe in search of allies.
Greek 10-year bond yields rose by almost a full point
to 10.87 percent, while three-year yields rose by
more than two percentage points to 18.79 percent.
"I can't help thinking that the party that is going to have
to make the most compromises to get a deal done is the Greek
government, as I just do not see Mrs Merkel doing anything other
than playing hardball," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit
strategist at LNG Capital.
"However, I didn't expect the trigger to be pulled by the
ECB so quickly."
The Greek central bank will have to provide its banks with
tens of billions of euros of additional Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) in coming weeks, a step it takes at its own
risk, ringfencing those banks' funding problems from the rest of
the euro zone.
Alpha Bank shares were down by 9 percent and
Eurobank shares plunged 13.3 percent. Shares in
National Bank of Greece fell 14.6 percent.
The decision is a blow for Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis, who was due to meet his German counterpart Wolfgang
Schaeuble later on Thursday. A document prepared by Germany for
a meeting of EU finance officials made clear Berlin wants Athens
to go back on promises to raise the minimum wage, halt unpopular
sales of national assets, rehire fired public sector workers and
reinstate a Christmas bonus for poor pensioners.
The cost to insure Greek government debt against default via
five-year credit default swaps rose 3 points to 43 points
upfront, the highest since the 2012 debt restructuring,
according to data from Markit.
LIMITED CONTAGION
Borrowing rates in the euro zone's weaker countries rose
only moderately, suggesting investors were not worried that the
ECB's tough stance would prevent an eventual deal between Greece
and its EU partners.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
government bond yields rose 4-5 basis points each to 1.59
percent and 1.48 percent.
"I think the contagion effect should remain very limited.
This is not yet the end of the world for Greek banks," said
Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
He said, however, that the liquidity situation for Greek
banks might become "dangerous" if deposit outflows pick up.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,481.86 points. Italy's MIB index
dropped 1.3 percent and Spain's IBEX was down
1.1 percent.
Ten-year German Bund yields fell 3 basis
points to 0.34 percent as investors sought top-rated assets.
"The risks attendant to failing to reach a compromise of
some form are too high for both sides for a negative outcome to
be the more likely scenario," Rabobank strategists said in a
note.
