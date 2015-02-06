LONDON Feb 6 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
bonds fell on Friday as a selloff in Greek markets eased after
the European Central Bank let the country's central bank offer
its banks enough emergency funds to stem a major outflow.
The ECB allowed the Greek central bank on Thursday to offer
the country's banks emergency funding of up to 60 billion euros,
having earlier said it would stop accepting Greek bonds in
return for funding.
This eased a selloff in the country's assets though many in
the market remained uneasy over the tense negotiations between
Greece and European Union lenders over a new debt deal.
Investors were also focusing on the U.S. January payrolls
report which is widely forecast to show the world's biggest
economy created fewer jobs in January than in December.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points
down at 1.45 percent and 1.53 percent
respectively.
The ructions in Greek markets have seen yields on bonds
issued by the euro zone's weaker economies bounce off record
lows hit after the ECB announced its quantitative easing
programme two weeks ago.
"There's somewhat of a pause in the Greek/EU shenanigans ...
That may allow the peripherals to rally a bit. We're also more
likely to see attention shift to the U.S. payrolls today," said
Orlando Green, a strategist at Credit Agricole.
Greek 10-year yields were unchanged on the day
at 9.96 percent, having risen over 11 percent earlier this week,
while three- and five-year yields were flat at 17 percent and 13
percent respectively.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have been crisscrossing Europe to
seek support from partners for their plan to win debt relief and
end austerity policies. But they have so far received little
other than warnings to avoid reneging on commitments under the
country's existing bailout programme.
Analysts expect Greek markets to stay volatile until a deal
is struck.
Among higher-rated euro zone bonds, German 10-year yields,
the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point
lower at 0.36 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. employers to have
taken on 234,000 workers in January, below December's increase
of 252,000. A possible rebound in wage growth, however, will
likely revive views that the Federal Reserve might consider
raising interest rates as early as this summer, analysts and
traders said.
