By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON Feb 6 German Bund yields rose on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth picked up and wages rebounded strongly, increasing the chances of a mid-year Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Greece's bonds continued to underperform the rest of the market though the selloff in its assets was modest after the European Central Bank let the Greek central bank offer lenders enough emergency funds to stem a major outflow.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 257,000 people last month and data for November and December was revised to show a whopping 147,000 more jobs created than previously reported, while wages bounced back after slipping the month before.

"We don't get overly worked up about monthly numbers given the amount of noise they can carry, but it's definitive that the past few months have been quite strong," said Ralph Bassett of Aberdeen Asset Management.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 1 basis point higher at 0.374 percent, having traded as low as 0.337 percent before the data.

In the euro zone's periphery, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were up 3 bps each at 1.58 percent and 1.49 percent respectively.

Though they have been largely insulated from Greece's debt problems by the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, their yields have bounced off record lows hit in the past week on uneasiness over the standoff between Athens and its EU lenders.

Greek 10-year yields were 48 bps higher on the day at 10.45 percent while three- and five-year yields were 74-100 bps up at 17.96 percent and 14.30 percent respectively.

The sharp selloff in Greek markets has somewhat lost steam after the ECB allowed the Greek central bank on Thursday to offer the country's banks emergency funding of up to 60 billion euros, having earlier said it would stop accepting Greek bonds in return for funding.

But trade remains volatile.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have been crisscrossing Europe to seek support from partners for their plan to win debt relief and end austerity policies. But they have so far received little other than warnings to avoid reneging on commitments under the country's existing bailout programme. (Editing by John Stonestreet/Hugh Lawson)