LONDON, March 19 German Bund futures shot up on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its economic growth and inflation projections, signalling it is in no rush to push up interest rates.

German bund futures opened 28 ticks higher at 158.93 Ten-year bond yields were set to open down 2 bps at a record low of 0.177 percent.

The move in Europe's benchmark followed a sharp fall in U.S. Treasury bond yields. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Larry King)