By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, March 20
Euro zone government bond
yields fell on Friday, with the European Central Bank's bond
buying splurge reducing Greece's cash crunch to a sideshow for
the moment.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union
creditors at late-night crisis talks in Brussels that his
leftist-led coalition would soon present a full set of economic
reforms in order to unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy.
While the joint statement by the EU institutions spoke of a
"spirit of mutual trust," German Chancellor Angela Merkel
stressed no money would be released before Athens implements
budget measures and other reforms.
Greece is running out of time to secure new funding and many
fear the current impasse risks seeing Athens crashing out of the
euro zone.
But a second week of ECB bond buying insulated other euro
zone countries. Spanish and Italian 10-year bond
yields were down 3 basis points each, both trading
at 1.22 percent.
The one trillion euro quantitative programme ends in
September 2016.
"Greece remains a localised issue because the ECB is buying
so many bonds," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets. "ECB QE remains the main driver."
Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 4 bps to
1.68 percent. At the top of the credit rating scale, German Bund
yields dipped 1 bps to 0.18 percent.
All bond yields were near record lows.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)