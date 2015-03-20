(Updates prices, adds quotes, detail on Greek/EU talks)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 20 Greek government bond yields
fell on Friday, after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured
European Union creditors that he would soon present a full set
of economic reforms to unlock cash and stave off bankruptcy.
But the decline only partly reversed Thursday's rise to some
of the highest levels seen since the 2012 debt restructuring.
While Tsipras sounded optimistic, his meeting with EU leaders
produced little substance.
The joint statement by the EU institutions spoke of a
"spirit of mutual trust," but German Chancellor Angela Merkel
stressed no money would be released before Athens implements
budget measures and other reforms.
Athens is running out of time to secure new funding and many
fear the current impasse risks seeing the country crashing out
of the euro zone.
Tsipras declined to say when his government would present
the reforms to unlock fresh aid, which he said would come
gradually. That would start either in the form of a return of
1.9 billion euros of ECB profits made on Greek bonds or a
partial disbursement of 7.2 billion euros in pending bailout
aid.
Greek 10-year bond yields fell 69 basis points
to 11.59 percent. Two-year bond yields fell just
over 200 bps to 22.55 percent, having risen more than three
percentage points on Thursday and having doubled in less than a
month.
"This possibility of the release of 1.9 billion euros of
money, which can be seen as Greek money, makes it easier for the
EU to make sure Greece doesn't have a liquidity accident," said
Gianluca Ziglio, a strategist at Sunrise Brokers. "The yields
have come down but there is still very heightened credit risks."
A second week of ECB bond-buying reduced Greece's struggles
to a sideshow as far as the rest of the euro zone was concerned.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields
were down 4-6 basis points each to 1.21 percent
and 1.19 percent, respectively
The one trillion-euro quantitative easing programme ends in
September 2016.
"Greece remains a localised issue because the ECB is buying
so many bonds," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets. "ECB QE remains the main driver."
Portuguese 10-year bond yields fell 8 bps to
1.64 percent. At the top of the credit rating scale, German Bund
yields were little changed at 0.18 percent.
All bond yields were near record lows.
(Editing by Larry King)