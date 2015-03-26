By John Geddie
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 Investors took refuge in German
bonds on Thursday after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in
Yemen but analysts said a further fall in yields was capped by
the prospect of an inflation-boosting oil price rise.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military
operations in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter
Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the
U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge.
Yemen's slide towards civil war has made it a crucial front
in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with Shi'ite Iran, and
stoked fears that Middle East fighting was spreading out of
control.
Global investors headed for German bonds, the euro zone's
top-rated debt, while news of the conflict also sent the price
of oil surging up 6 percent.
"The impact of Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen is
complex," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"It's geo-political risk, so Bund bullish, but the rise in
the oil price should push expectations of headline inflation
higher over the coming months."
German 10-year yields opened a touch lower on Thursday at
0.22 percent, heading back towards record lows of 0.165 percent.
All other euro zone yields rose between 1-2 basis points.
Analysts said the sharp rise in oil prices, closely watched
by central banks to gauge inflation expectations, was preventing
yields on top-rated debt from falling further as investors cut
exposure to risky assets.
Yields on U.S. and Japanese bonds - other so-called safe
havens - fell 1 basis point to 1.91 and 0.33 percent,
respectively.
The euro zone will report preliminary flash inflation data
next week, which Commerzbank strategists said on Thursday should
bolster expectations it is fending off a deflationary spiral.
"Next week's flash HICP should further underpin the positive
sentiment, with the core rate in particular expected to remain
above the all-time low recorded in January," said Commerzbank.
Yields on low-rated Italian and Spanish bonds rose 2 bps to
1.36 and 1.31 percent, respectively.
Traders said upcoming Italian bond sales were partly to
blame for the lacklustre performance. Yields tend to rise ahead
of auctions as investors make room in portfolios for the new
supply.
Italy will offer up to 3.5 billion euros of bonds linked to
euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) and zero coupon bonds (CTZs) later
on Thursday.
A fraught situation in Greece is also keeping investors
cautious, with Athens preparing to deliver reforms to unblock
bailout funding.
Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he was optimistic
about reaching a deal on economic reforms with its euro zone
peers early next week.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)