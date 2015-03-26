(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 26 Investors took refuge in German
bonds on Thursday after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in
Yemen but analysts said a further fall in yields was capped by
the prospect of an inflation-boosting oil price rise.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military
operations in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter
Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the
U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge.
Yemen's slide towards civil war has made it a crucial front
in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with Shi'ite Iran, and
stoked fears that Middle East fighting was spreading out of
control.
Global investors headed for German bonds, the euro zone's
top-rated debt, while news of the conflict also sent the price
of oil surging up 6 percent.
"The impact of Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen is
complex," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"It's geo-political risk, so Bund bullish, but the rise in
the oil price should push expectations of headline inflation
higher over the coming months."
German 10-year yields opened a touch lower on Thursday at
0.22 percent, heading back towards record lows of 0.165 percent.
All other euro zone yields were flat or 1-2 basis points higher.
Analysts said the sharp rise in oil prices, closely watched
by central banks to gauge inflation expectations, was preventing
yields on top-rated debt from falling further as investors cut
exposure to risky assets.
Yields on other so called safe haven bonds in the U.S. and
Japan were broadly unchanged while global stock markets fell.
One-year forward inflation rates in the euro zone were up 6
basis points to 0.37 percent, having hit a two-week high of 0.39
percent in early trading.
The euro zone will report preliminary flash inflation data
next week, which Commerzbank strategists said on Thursday should
bolster expectations it is fending off a deflationary spiral.
"Next week's flash HICP should further underpin the positive
sentiment, with the core rate in particular expected to remain
above the all-time low recorded in January," said Commerzbank.
Yields on low-rated Italian and Spanish bonds rose 2 bps to
1.36 and 1.30 percent, respectively.
That did not hinder Italy's 3.5 billion euro auction of
bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) and zero coupon
bonds (CTZs).
A fraught situation in Greece is also keeping investors
cautious, however, with Athens preparing to deliver reforms to
unblock bailout funding.
Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he was optimistic
about reaching a deal on economic reforms with its euro zone
peers early next week.
Greek 10-year yields rose 7 bps to 11.07 percent.
