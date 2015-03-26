(Updates prices, adds detail)
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 26 Investors took refuge in German
bonds on Thursday after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in
Yemen but analysts said a further fall in yields was capped by
the prospect of an inflation-boosting oil price rise.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched military
operations in Yemen on Thursday, officials said, to counter
Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the
U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge.
Yemen's slide towards civil war has made it a crucial front
in mostly Sunni Saudi Arabia's rivalry with Shi'ite Iran, and
stoked fears that Middle East fighting may be spreading out of
control.
Investors headed for German bonds, the euro zone's top-rated
debt, while news of the conflict also sent the price of oil
surging 6 percent.
"The impact of Saudi Arabia's air strikes in Yemen is
complex," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
"It's geopolitical risk, so Bund bullish, but the rise in
the oil price should push expectations of headline inflation
higher over the coming months."
German 10-year yields dipped about one basis point to 0.22
percent, heading back towards record lows of 0.165 percent. All
other euro zone yields were flat or 1-2 basis points lower.
Analysts said the sharp rise in oil prices, closely watched
by central banks to gauge inflation expectations, was preventing
yields on top-rated debt from falling further as investors cut
exposure to risky assets.
One-year forward inflation rates in the euro zone were up 6
bps to 0.37 percent, having hit a two-week high of 0.39 percent
in early trading.
The euro zone will report preliminary flash inflation data
next week, which Commerzbank strategists said on Thursday should
bolster expectations it is fending off a deflationary spiral.
"Next week's flash HICP should further underpin the positive
sentiment, with the core rate in particular expected to remain
above the all-time low recorded in January," said Commerzbank.
Italian 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 1.33
percent after a 3.5 billion euro auction of bonds linked to euro
zone inflation and zero coupon debt drew solid demand.
The yield on an Italian inflation-linked bond fell below
zero for the first time at an auction as the ECB's trillion-euro
asset purchase scheme begins to boost the inflation outlook.
A fraught situation in Greece is also keeping investors
cautious, however, with Athens preparing to deliver reform plans
to unblock bailout funding.
Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he was optimistic
about reaching a deal on economic reforms with its euro zone
peers early next week. Greek 10-year yields rose
17 bps to 11.17 percent.
