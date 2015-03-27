* Market optimistic Portugal will regain investment status
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, March 27 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Friday on expectations that credit ratings agency Fitch may
upgrade the country back to investment grade after it
successfully exited its international bailout last year.
Fitch will decide after the market close whether to upgrade
Portugal from the current one notch into "junk" territory.
Analysts said some investors were already positioning for a
potential positive outcome given the country's continuing
economic recovery.
Portuguese 10-year yields were 5 basis points
down at 1.75 percent while Spanish and Italian equivalents were
3-4 bps lower at 1.25 percent and 1.30 percent
, respectively.
"We could see Portugal moved up to investment grade later
today and that could produce a bit of forced buying from index
trackers or some accounts may have to up their Portugal
exposure. That could also help the peripheral in general," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
Standard & Poor's upgraded its Portugal credit outlook to
positive from stable last week, citing better growth prospects,
but left its rating two notches below investment grade at the
lowest level among the leading raters.
Guntermann said the market may also be supported by the
prospect that up to 60 billion euros - similar to the ECB's
monthly asset purchase target - in coupon payments and bond
redemptions due over the coming month could be ploughed back
into the market, giving fresh impetus to its rally.
Italy's ratings are also under scrutiny with smaller agency
DBRS due to deliver its review later on Friday. The
Toronto-based ratings agency said two weeks ago that the
country's political situation seemed to have stabilised and it
was making progress with structural reforms.
Giacomo Barisone, the head of DBRS's Italy desk, told
Reuters that Italy's ratings will be supported by the ECB's
government bond-buying programme.
That cautiously upbeat assessment reduced the risk that it
could become more expensive for Italian banks to use the
country's sovereign bonds as collateral to obtain financing from
the ECB. This is because DBRS, which rates Italy's sovereign
debt A low with a negative trend, is the only one of the four
international ratings agencies which gives Rome an A rating.
