LONDON, March 27 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Friday on expectations that credit rating agency Fitch may lift
the country back to investment grade after it successfully
exited its international bailout last year.
Fitch will decide after the market closes whether to upgrade
Portugal from its current rating of one notch into "junk"
territory.
Portuguese bonds outperformed euro zone peers, with analysts
saing investors were already positioning for a positive outcome
given the country's continuing economic recovery.
Ten-year yields were down 2 basis points at
1.78 percent, having hit a low of 1.75 bps earlier. Spanish and
Italian equivalents were flat to a touch higher at 1.30 percent
and 1.34 percent, respectively.
"We could see Portugal moved up to investment grade later
today and that could produce a bit of forced buying from index
trackers or some accounts may have to up their Portugal
exposure. That could also help the peripheral in general," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
Standard & Poor's upgraded its Portugal credit outlook to
positive from stable last week, citing better growth prospects,
but left its rating two notches below investment grade at the
lowest level among the leading raters.
The rally in Italian and Spanish bonds paused, with traders
and analysts saying investors were wary of adding to positions
ahead of the end of the quarter and as uncertainty persists over
whether Greece will deliver reform plans to its European
creditors, as pledged, by Monday to unlock much needed cash.
"Once quarter-end gets out of the way, then peripherals will
start to renew their tightening, assuming Greece gets a short
term solution," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic
said.
Greek officials denied a report in Germany's Bild newspaper
that outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis planned to
resign. Markets were little moved. [nID:L6N0WT1UI]
Guntermann said the prospect that up to 60 billion euros in
coupon and bond redemptions -- similar to the ECB's monthly
asset purchase target -- due over the coming month could be
reinvested in the market could give fresh impetus to the rally.
Italy's ratings are also under scrutiny with smaller agency
DBRS due to deliver its review later on Friday. The
Toronto-based ratings agency said two weeks ago that the
country's political situation seemed to have stabilised and it
was making progress with structural reforms.
Giacomo Barisone, the head of DBRS's Italy desk, told
Reuters that Italy's ratings will be supported by the ECB's
government bond-buying programme.
