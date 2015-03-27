* Market optimistic Portugal will regain investment grade
* Fitch to review Portugal credit rating after Europe close
* Greece submits reform list, denies finmin resignation
* DBRS review of Italy's rating crucial for banks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, March 27 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Friday on expectations that credit rating agency Fitch will lift
the country back to investment grade after it successfully
exited its international bailout last year.
Fitch will decide after the market closes whether to upgrade
Portugal from its current rating of BB+, the highest
sub-investment grade category.
Portuguese bonds outperformed most euro zone peers, with
analysts saying investors were already positioning for a
positive outcome given the economy's continuing recovery.
Ten-year yields were down 3 basis points at
1.77 percent, having hit a low of 1.75 percent earlier. Spanish
and Italian equivalents a touch higher at 1.32 percent
and 1.35 percent, respectively.
"We could see Portugal moved up to investment grade later
today and that could produce a bit of forced buying from index
trackers or some accounts may have to up their Portugal
exposure. That could also help the peripheral in general," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
Standard & Poor's upgraded Portugal's rating outlook to
positive from stable last week, citing better growth prospects,
but left the sovereign at a junk grade BB, the lowest rating
assigned by any of the big three agencies.
The rally in Italian and Spanish bonds paused, with traders
and analysts saying investors were wary of adding to positions
ahead of the end of the quarter.
Persistent uncertainty over whether Greece's international
creditors will accept reform plans submitted on Friday to unlock
much needed cash was also cited.
"Once quarter-end gets out of the way, then peripherals will
start to renew their tightening, assuming Greece gets a short
term solution," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic
said.
Greek officials denied a report in Germany's Bild newspaper
that outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis might resign.
Short-dated Greek yields edged up, while 10-year yields
were down 11 bps at 11.04 percent.
Guntermann said the prospect that up to 60 billion euros in
coupon and bond redemptions -- similar to the ECB's monthly
asset purchase target -- due over the coming month could be
reinvested in the market could give fresh impetus to the rally.
Italy's ratings are also under scrutiny with smaller agency
DBRS due to deliver its review later on Friday.
While this review by the Toronto-based firm would normally
garner little attention, it is significant because any downgrade
would cut 5 percent off the value of the bonds its banks use as
collateral to get cheap funding from the European Central Bank.
"The consequences of a possible sovereign downgrade should
not be underestimated, especially for Italian banks," said DZ
Bank analyst Daniel Lenz.
Giacomo Barisone, the head of DBRS's Italy desk, told
Reuters two weeks ago that the country's political situation
seemed to have stabilised and it was making progress with
structural reforms. He also said Italy's ratings will be
supported by the ECB's government bond-buying programme.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)