By John Geddie
| LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 Greek bond yields edged up on
Monday as investors cautiously waited to see whether Athens
would come up with a list of reforms sufficient to unlock
much-needed bailout cash.
While Greece sounded an upbeat tone on talks through the
weekend, creditors said the list submitted by Athens on Friday
was more a collection of ideas that something that could be
presented to the Eurogroup.
Sources told Reuters it could take several more days before
a proper list of measures was ready, while the country is set to
run out of cash on April 20.
Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Greece's credit rating
'CCC' from 'B' citing uncertainty over funding, lack of market
access and tight liquidity.
"It does not look like a smooth affair," said Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz, who nevertheless thought an eleventh
hour deal would still be struck.
"The situation may well get worse before it eventually
improves, leaving the risk of an accident on the table."
Ten-year Greek yields rose 6 basis points to 11.10 percent,
while shorter-dated yields were up some 43 bps at 20.93 percent.
Yields on other low-rated bonds also edged up. Portuguese
yields were up 3 bps at 1.80 percent, while Italy and Spain's
rose 1 bp to 1.35 and 1.33 percent respectively.
Officials expect Athens to submit a more detailed list on
Monday. The measures are meant to raise 3 billion euros and
Greece has already excluded "recessionary measures" such as wage
and pension cuts.
"Things will be moving into a decisive phase this week ...
Athens could well run out of money after Easter," said DZ Bank
in a note.
At the auctions, Italy will offer up to 7.5 billion euros of
fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and floating rate bonds linked to
6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at its regular end-month auction on
Monday.
Spanish consumer prices fell 0.7 percent year-on-year,
preliminary data for March showed on Monday, slightly better
than the 0.9 percent fall predicted in a Reuters poll.
The euro zone's largest economy Germany will report at
1200GMT, a strong indication of what bloc wide data due on
Tuesday will bring.
"We forecast HICP to creep higher for both countries this
month, primarily on the back of rising fuel prices," said RBC in
a note, adding that a strong German reading should put euro zone
inflation back into positive territory tomorrow.
German 10-year yields opened 1 bp lower at
0.19 percent.
