By John Geddie
LONDON, March 30 Greek bond yields edged up on
Monday as investors cautiously waited to see whether Athens
would come up with a list of reforms sufficient to unlock
much-needed bailout cash.
While Greece sounded an upbeat tone on talks through the
weekend, creditors said the list submitted by Athens on Friday
was more a collection of ideas than something that could be
presented to the Eurogroup.
Sources told Reuters it could take several more days before
a proper list of measures was ready, while the country is set to
run out of cash on April 20.
Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Greece's credit rating to
'CCC' from 'B' citing uncertainty over funding, lack of market
access and tight liquidity.
While most analysts are confident an eleventh hour deal will
be struck, some are already preparing for the worst.
"I'm pretty sceptical that Greece will be able to come up
with reforms to satisfy their European partners," said Intesa
Sanpaolo's Sergio Capaldi, recommending investors exit the
market.
"I just don't see room for manoeuvre within the government
coalition."
A spokesperson for the German ministry of finance said on
Monday that the Greek parliament must pass further reform
measures to receive the bailout cash.
Ten-year Greek yields rose 6 basis points to 11.10 percent,
while shorter-dated yields were up some 39 bps at 20.89 percent.
Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, the second lowest rated
in the bloc, rose 4 bps to 1.81 percent.
Officials expect Athens to submit a more detailed list on
Monday. The measures are meant to raise 3 billion euros and
Greece has already excluded "recessionary measures" such as wage
and pension cuts.
"It does not look like a smooth affair," said Commerzbank
strategist David Schnautz. "The situation may well get worse
before it eventually improves, leaving the risk of an accident
on the table."
Italian 10-year yields were flat at 1.35 percent after the
country offloaded 7.5 billion euros of 10-year, 5-year and a new
floating rate CCTeu bond.
Spanish consumer prices fell 0.7 percent year-on-year,
preliminary data for March showed on Monday, less than the 0.9
percent fall predicted in a Reuters poll.
The euro zone's largest economy, Germany, will report at
1200 GMT, a strong indication of what bloc-wide data due on
Tuesday will bring.
German 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 0.19
percent.
