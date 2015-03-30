(Updates into close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 30 Greece's bond yields edged up on Monday as its biggest creditor Germany said the euro zone would give Athens no further financial aid until it provides a more detailed list of reforms.

While Greece sounded an upbeat tone on talks through the weekend, creditors said the list submitted by Athens on Friday was more a collection of ideas than something that could be presented to the Eurogroup.

Some proposals would also have to be enacted into law.

Sources told Reuters it could take several more days before an acceptable list of measures was ready, while the state is set to run out of cash on April 20.

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Greece's credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B' citing uncertainty over funding, lack of market access and tight liquidity.

While most analysts are confident an eleventh hour deal will be struck, some are already preparing for the worst.

"I'm pretty sceptical that Greece will be able to come up with reforms to satisfy their European partners," said Intesa Sanpaolo's Sergio Capaldi, recommending investors exit the market.

"I just don't see room for manoeuvre within the government coalition."

Greece has proposed setting up a bad bank to deal with the rising level of bad loans and estimates it will raise a smaller- than-expected sum of about 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from asset sales this year, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

There was no immediate reaction from Athens on whether a new list of reforms would be submitted.

Ten-year Greek yields rose 12 basis points to 11.16 percent, while shorter-dated yields were up some 46 bps at 20.96 percent.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, the second lowest rated in the bloc, rose 2 bps to 1.79 percent.

Officials expect Athens to submit a more detailed list on Monday. The measures are meant to raise 3 billion euros and Greece has already excluded "recessionary measures" such as wage and pension cuts.

"It does not look like a smooth affair," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz. "The situation may well get worse before it eventually improves, leaving the risk of an accident."

Italy's 10-year yields were down 3 bps at 1.32 percent after it offloaded 7.5 billion euros of 10-year, 5-year and a new floating rate CCTeu bond.

German 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 0.19 percent as data showed consumer prices up 0.1 percent on the year in March.

The European Central Bank had bought 41 billion euros worth of public sector bonds as of March 27 in its bid to lift inflation back to its close-to-2-percent target. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Editing by Robin Pomeroy/Ruth Pitchford)