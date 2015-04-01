By John Geddie
LONDON, April 1 German bond yields held near
record lows on Wednesday with analysts predicting high demand
for the sale of new debt eligible for the European Central
Bank's purchase programme.
Limits imposed by the ECB on its quantitative easing scheme
have shrunk the number of German bonds it is able to buy, while
the country's commitment not to add to its overall debt stock
this year has also stoked fears of bond scarcity.
A combination of these factors has pushed German yields to
new lows. They recorded their fifth straight quarter of falls on
Tuesday amid a turnaround in demand after a fairly lacklustre
2014.
"QE has certainly had a positive effect on German bond
auctions and that has to continue," said KBC strategist Piet
Lammens.
"Investors know that the ECB has to buy a lot of German
bonds, so they can be certain they can sell these on."
German 10-year yields were unchanged at 0.19 percent on
Wednesday, not far from their record low of 0.165 percent
.
Commerzbank has calculated that 14 percent of German bonds
with maturities above two years have yields below -0.20 percent,
the ECB's deposit rate which marks the lower limit for its
purchases.
COMPETITION INTENSIFIES
The auction of Bunds maturing in April 2020 on Wednesday
will be eligible for purchase by the ECB, however, while a 19
billion euro redemption of a German bond next week also means
investors have to find a new home for that cash.
"The competition... looks set to intensify with auctions
representing an increasingly important source of acquiring
paper," said Commerzbank strategist Michael Leister.
Germany will sell up to 4 billion euros of new paper on
Wednesday.
Demand for the bloc's top-rated debt is also being
underpinned by uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors
will be able to come to an agreement over the reforms the
country needs to pass to unlock bailout aid.
Without an agreement it would run out of money later this
month.
A conference call of euro zone deputy finance ministers is
scheduled for Wednesday to take stock of developments, although
a deal is not expected until next week.
Greek 10-year yields edged up 7 bps to 11.74 percent, while
yields in other low-rated bonds like Portugal, Italy and Spain
nudged 1-2 bps lower.
