(Adds quote, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 1 Germany sold five-year debt at a
record low yield on Wednesday, while its longer-term borrowing
costs also fell to near historic troughs, as some investors bet
ECB buying would outweigh hints of a rebound in the euro zone
economy.
Analysts said that even with signs that growth and inflation
were picking up across the bloc, which should have an upward
pressure on yields, investors were focused on the scale of the
ECB's trillion euro quantitative easing programme.
ECB purchases of German bonds are estimated to be over 11
billion euros a month, but the universe of bonds eligible for it
to buy is shrinking as yields fall below the central bank's
lower limit of -0.20 percent. link.reuters.com/gak34w
"The battle between these two forces is going to play out
over the next few months," said RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik.
"I think ultimately the economy wins and yields are going
up, but in relative terms Bunds are going to stay rich versus
other measures."
In the latest sign of green shoots in the euro zone economy,
manufacturing activity across the bloc accelerated faster than
previously thought last month, a business survey showed on
Wednesday.
A slump in consumer prices may also have bottomed out, and
could start rising again soon.
Yet Germany managed to offload around 3.4 billion euros of
bonds maturing in April 2020 at an average yield of -0.10
percent on Wednesday.
All German bonds out to seven years now have negative
yields, effectively meaning investors are paying for the
privilege of lending to the country.
In secondary markets, German 10-year yields fell 1 basis
point to 0.17 percent, just above their record low of 0.165
percent.
While the ECB cannot buy bonds at auction, or those of a
similar maturity, analysts said the scale of the central bank's
QE scheme gave them certainty of a future buyer.
"Investors know that the ECB has to buy a lot of German
bonds, so they can be certain they can sell these on," said KBC
strategist Piet Lammens.
With the ECB purchases per country determined by the size of
economies or so-called 'capital key', it is expected to buy
roughly 23 percent of Germany's total debt stock - more than any
other country. link.reuters.com/zem24w
But with yields falling, it is becoming an ever smaller pond
in which the ECB can fish.
Commerzbank has calculated that 14 percent of German bonds
with maturities above two years have yields below -0.20 percent,
the ECB's deposit rate which marks the lower limit for its
purchases.
Demand for the bloc's top-rated debt is also being
underpinned by uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors
will be able to come to an agreement over the reforms the
country needs to pass to unlock bailout aid.
Without an agreement Athens would run out of money later
this month.
A conference call of euro zone deputy finance ministers is
scheduled for Wednesday to take stock of developments, although
a deal is not expected until next week.
Greek 10-year yields edged up 8 bps to 11.75 percent, while
yields in other low-rated bonds like Portugal, Italy and Spain
nudged 4-5 bps lower.
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)