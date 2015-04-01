(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 1 Germany sold five-year debt at a
record-low yield on Wednesday and its longer-term borrowing
costs also fell to historic lows, as some investors bet European
Central Bank bond-buying would outweigh hints of a recovery in
the euro zone economy.
Growth and inflation show signs of picking up across the
euro zone, which should put upward pressure on yields. But
analysts say investors were focused on the ECB's trillion-euro
quantitative easing programme.
Although ECB purchases of German bonds are estimated to be
over 11 billion euros a month, the universe of bonds eligible
for it to buy is shrinking as yields fall below the central
bank's lower limit of -0.20 percent. link.reuters.com/gak34w
"The battle between these two forces is going to play out
over the next few months," said RBC strategist Peter Schaffrik.
"I think ultimately the economy wins and yields are going
up, but in relative terms Bunds are going to stay rich versus
other measures."
In the latest sign of a euro zone revival, manufacturing
activity across the bloc grew faster than previously estimated
in March, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
Consumer prices may also start rising again soon.
Yet Germany managed to sell around 3.4 billion euros of
bonds maturing in April 2020 at an average yield of -0.10
percent on Wednesday.
All German bonds out to seven years now have negative
yields. In effect, investors are paying for the privilege of
lending to the country.
In secondary markets, German 10-year yields
fell to a record low of 0.152 percent.
While the ECB cannot buy bonds at auction, or those of a
similar maturity, analysts said the scale of the central bank's
QE scheme meant they were certain of a future buyer.
"Investors know that the ECB has to buy a lot of German
bonds, so they can be certain they can sell these on," said KBC
strategist Piet Lammens.
ECB purchases per country are determined by the contribution
to the central bank's capital. Consequently, it is expected to
buy roughly 23 percent of Germany's total debt stock -- more
than any other country. But with yields falling, fewer and fewer
bonds are available. link.reuters.com/zem24w
Commerzbank has calculated that 14 percent of German bonds
with maturities above two years have yields below the lower ECB
limit of -0.20 percent.
Demand for the euro zone's top-rated debt is also being
underpinned by uncertainty over whether Greece and its creditors
will reach agreement on the reforms the country needs to pass to
gain further bailout funds. Without an agreement, Athens will
run out of money later this month.
A conference call of euro zone deputy finance ministers is
scheduled for Wednesday to take stock of developments, although
a deal is not expected until next week.
Greek 10-year yields rose 27 bps to 11.94 percent. Yields in
other low-rated bonds like Portugal, Italy and Spain slipped 1
to 2 bps lower.
(Editing by Larry King)