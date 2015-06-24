Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
LONDON, June 24 German 10-year Bund yields fell and yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds rose on Wednesday, after a Greek government official said creditors did not accept the latest reform proposals by Athens.
Bund yields fell 4 basis points to 0.83 percent, while Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields rose 6-9 basis points. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1