LONDON, June 25 Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
bond yields rose on Thursday after negotiations to avert a Greek
default stalled amid counter accusations between Athens and its
international creditors.
Greece's ruling Syriza party dismissed demands from the
creditors as "blackmail" a day after euro zone finance ministers
accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a looming
deadline to clinch a deal.
The talks got bogged down on details, with next week's
deadline to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion)to the
International Monetary Fund looming, and threatening to trigger
Greece's exit from the euro zone.
The EU leaders were scheduled to meet in Brussels later on
Thursday.
The latest glitch braked this week's sharp rally in bonds
issued by Portugal, Spain and Italy - the countries most
vulnerable to contagion from Greece - though the rise in yields
remained modest with many investors still expecting a
last-minute deal.
The modest moves also reflect investors' confidence in euro
zone firewalls to deal with the bloc's debt crises, including
the European Central Bank's trillion euro asset purchase
programme.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points up
at 2.16 percent while Portuguese equivalents
nudged 2 bps higher to 2.80 percent, bouncing off a three-week
low of 2.68 percent hit on Tuesday when there seemed to be
progress in the Greek talks.
"Whereas we saw an almost euphoric response in the market at
the start of the week, now reality is setting in and we are
still quite far away from a done deal," said Rabobank strategist
Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"We ultimately think that Greece will stay in the euro zone
but the lack of liquidity coupled with negative news on Greece
means it's very difficult to trade without getting cut out."
The persistent concerns over Greece has renewed investor
demand for safe-haven German Bunds, pushing 10-year yields - the
benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs - 1 basis point lower to
0.84 percent. They are still up 8 bps since last week despite
the two-day falls.
Greek yields were flat at 10.96 percent.
"Headline risks and the probability that the game of poker
will continue to the very last moment point to support for the
Bund market and pressure on periphery spreads," Bayerische
Landesbank strategists said in a note.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)