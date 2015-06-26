(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 26 German Bund yields dipped on
Friday, with investors uneasy about the absence of a deal to
pull Greece from the brink of default but also reluctant to make
firm bets before last-ditch debt talks on Saturday.
European policymakers have previously taken decisive action
at the last minute, notably when European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi's promised in 2012 to do "whatever it takes" to
preserve the euro.
With so much at stake, investors are therefore wary of
betting against a deal, even as talks failed again on Thursday
and Greece's leftist Syriza-led government and its international
creditors still appeared to be far apart.
Without a deal at the weekend to unlock frozen aid, Greece,
which has received two bailouts worth 240 billion euros since
2010, is set to default on a crucial repayment to the
International Monetary Fund next Tuesday.
That could trigger a bank run and capital controls, possibly
setting Athens on a path out of the euro zone and undermining
the founding principle that membership of the bloc is
irrevocable.
"The market still thinks either the EU or Greece are going
to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "Don't
underestimate the Europeans. Europe has always surprised, and
the market thinks it's going to do it again."
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis point to 0.85
percent. Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds in Italy, Spain
and Portugal - the three countries seen most vulnerable to
spillovers from the Greek crisis - were stable.
In recent weeks, peripheral markets have seen some of the
worst episodes of contagion since the height of the euro zone
debt crisis in 2012. However, 10-year yields of around 2.1
percent in Spain and Italy are well below peaks of above 7
percent three years ago.
"We still expect an eventual compromise, as both the EU and
Greece will gain from remaining in the Eurozone," said David
Stubbs, Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management.
"The level of pain that Greece feels on the way to that
resolution is up to Syriza and the imposition of capital
controls which are increasingly likely. At this point, a change
in government is a more likely outcome than Greece crashing out
of the Eurozone."
The ECB's 1 trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme has
played a significant role in capping euro zone yields.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by John Stonestreet)