(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 30 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields rose on Tuesday as fears that Greece might leave the
euro after Sunday's referendum on EU-prescribed reforms hurt the
currency union's most vulnerable states.
An Italian auction of between 5 and 7 billion euros of five-
and 10-year conventional bonds, as well as seven-year floating
rate bonds, will show the extent of risk aversion among bond
investors.
Tens of thousands of Greeks rallied on Monday to back their
left-wing government's rejection of a tough international
bailout as they were faced with queues at ATMs and in
supermarkets and with the banks shut for the whole week.
With Greece hours away from defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro
loan from the International Monetary Fund, European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to Athens
in a bid to reach a bailout agreement.
However, there was little sign that Greece's Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras would drop his repeated rejections of the bailout
offer.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond
yields were up 7 basis points at 2.44 percent and 2.42 percent,
respectively. Portuguese yields were up 8 bps at
3.16 percent.
Peripheral yields rose 20-30 bps on Monday in reaction to
Greece calling the referendum, which investors see as a de facto
vote on euro membership.
All remain well below the highs of more than 7 percent seen
at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but they are
now double the low levels hit just after the launch of the
European Central Bank's trillion euro bond-buying stimulus
programme.
"The situation remains binary, with Greece either remaining
part of, or chaotically exiting, the euro zone. Therefore,
volatility will no doubt last for a while in financial markets,"
said Giordano Lombardo, group CIO at Pioneer Investments.
"However, we believe that there is no reason to panic ...
European institutions - the ECB first and foremost - will smooth
as much as possible excessive volatility."
German 10-year Bund yields fell 4 basis points
to 0.75 percent as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets.
"LITMUS TEST"
At Italy's auction, yields are set to rise to mirror
developments in secondary markets. Traders will closely watch
for details about investor demand. A sharp drop in demand levels
might further stoke fears about contagion from Greece. A good
result, however, might provide some relief.
"It goes without saying that the backdrop for today's
auctions ... remains very challenging, to say the least," said
Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.
Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger sees the
auctions as a "litmus test for the market, which should be
passed without larger hiccups," arguing that the recent rise in
yields might draw in buyers.
Spain and France sell large amounts of bonds on Thursday.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its sovereign
rating on Greece to 'CCC minus' from 'CCC', saying the
probability of Greece exiting the euro zone was now about 50
percent.
A Greek official told Reuters on Monday the country would
not pay the IMF on Tuesday. S&P said that, according to its
assessment, Greece would likely default on its commercial debt
during the next six months.
Lawyers specialising in derivatives say a failure to pay the
IMF is unlikely to trigger the payment of Greek CDS insurance
contracts. A special provision introduced soon after Greece's
2012 restructuring says any obligation undertaken by Athens
before Feb. 1, 2012 would not trigger CDS payments.
The tranche due on Tuesday is from Greece's first bailout in
2010. Ratings agencies have said a failure to pay IMF loans is
unlikely to lead to default ratings, but may lead to further
downgrades.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)