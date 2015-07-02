LONDON, July 2 Italian bond futures fell on Thursday after a defiant message from Greece's prime minister urging voters to reject an international bailout deal in Sunday's referendum, cooling hopes of a breakthrough.

Bond markets were also on the back foot generally before U.S. jobs data, after a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth on Wednesday revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year.

Italian bond futures, the benchmark for peripheral euro zone bonds, fell 45 ticks to 130.47 while German Bund futures were 43 ticks lower at 151.13. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)