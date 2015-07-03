* All yields down ahead of Sunday's referendum

* New poll shows slim lead for 'Yes' vote

* Strategists say consequences unclear

* Moves modest in dramatic week for Athens (Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 3 Euro zone yields edged lower on Friday in a cautious market as uncertainty surrounded the outcome and consequences of a referendum on Greece's bailout.

A poll ahead of Sunday's plebiscite showed a slim lead for the 'Yes' vote in favour of the bailout at 44.8 percent against 43.4 percent for a 'No' vote. The only other poll published since the referendum was announced put the 'No' vote ahead.

It has been a tumultuous week for Athens which has closed its banks, introduced capital controls and became the first developed country to default on an International Monetary Fund loan.

With negotiations with euro zone creditors over a reforms-for-cash deal at a standstill, some analysts think Sunday's vote will determine Greece's future in the currency bloc.

But others are unsure amid policymakers' insistence that Athens will stay in the bloc, uncertainty over whether the question being posed to voters is legal or accurate, and fears that it could spark fresh elections in an effectively bankrupt country.

"Everybody knows, in any event, the Greek crisis will not end next week," said Intesa Sanpaolo strategist Sergio Capaldi.

"In some senses, the vote doesn't count... It is just a showcase to boost their (Greek government) political backing."

Top-rated German 10-year bond yields - seen as a safe haven in times of crisis - edged down 2 basis points to 0.83 percent, set to finish the week a fairly modest 8 bps lower.

Given the drama of the last few days the impact on other low-rated euro zone debt has been fairly contained, with U.S. holidays on Friday expected to keep volumes low and moves small.

Italian and Spanish yields were down around 3-4 bps on the day, at 2.30 percent and 2.28 percent respectively, having pulled away from German equivalents by around 30 bps over the course of the week.

This contrasts starkly with the contagion seen at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011/2012, which analysts say has been soothed by European Central Bank firewalls such as its 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme.

Yields in Greek bonds have risen sharply, but traders say there is little activity behind the moves with financial platforms across Europe blocking trades amid a broader shutdown across Greek markets.

"This weekend may not be the defining moment that most are hoping it will be," said Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.

"The uncertainty could have further to run yet. With that in mind, we still see value in remaining cautiously positioned." (Editing by Toby Chopra)