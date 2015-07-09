(Updates with other euro zone markets, analysts' comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, July 9 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields dipped on Thursday as investors bet Greece and its international creditors will ultimately agree a bailout deal, after Athens raced to meet a weekend deadline to submit reform proposals.

The Greek government formally submitted on Wednesday a request to the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to lend it an unspecified amount "to meet Greece's debt obligations and to ensure stability of the financial system". It promised to begin implementing tax and pension measures.

Trading remained cautious however.

In surprisingly strong comments, Mario Draghi, the head of the European Central Bank that has kept Greek banks afloat with emergency liquidity, was quoted as saying it would be difficult to end the Greek crisis and save the country from bankruptcy.

Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points (bps) down at 2.21 percent and 3.02 percent , respectively. Spanish yields were 1 bps lower at 2.24 percent.

"I cannot exclude that there will be a last minute deal but at the end of the day it's diffcult to trade fully on that," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

"A lot of people are waiting for the facts and if there's eventually a Grexit and the first move will be a widening in the peripherals, then people will be looking to buy Spain and Italy again. A lot of people are still hungry for yield and looking to these countries include Portugal."

Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 1.5 bps to 0.69 percent as investors unwound some of the safety bids spurred by the rout in Chinese stocks and global commodities markets. Chinese stocks rebounded sharply after Beijing banned shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling.

Market focus will also be on a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers later in the day after minutes to the U.S. central bank's June meeting showed policymakers may be hesitant to start raising interest rates.

The Fed minutes showed policymakers needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S. economy before raising interest rates, citing Greece's debt crisis as a serious concern. (Editing by Louise Ireland)