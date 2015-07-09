(Updates with other euro zone markets, analysts' comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 9 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields dipped on Thursday as investors bet Greece and its
international creditors will ultimately agree a bailout deal,
after Athens raced to meet a weekend deadline to submit reform
proposals.
The Greek government formally submitted on Wednesday a
request to the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to lend
it an unspecified amount "to meet Greece's debt obligations and
to ensure stability of the financial system". It promised to
begin implementing tax and pension measures.
Trading remained cautious however.
In surprisingly strong comments, Mario Draghi, the head of
the European Central Bank that has kept Greek banks afloat with
emergency liquidity, was quoted as saying it would be difficult
to end the Greek crisis and save the country from bankruptcy.
Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were 2-3 basis points
(bps) down at 2.21 percent and 3.02 percent
, respectively. Spanish yields were 1 bps lower at
2.24 percent.
"I cannot exclude that there will be a last minute deal but
at the end of the day it's diffcult to trade fully on that," KBC
strategist Piet Lammens said.
"A lot of people are waiting for the facts and if there's
eventually a Grexit and the first move will be a widening in the
peripherals, then people will be looking to buy Spain and Italy
again. A lot of people are still hungry for yield and looking to
these countries include Portugal."
Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, rose 1.5 bps to 0.69 percent as
investors unwound some of the safety bids spurred by the rout in
Chinese stocks and global commodities markets. Chinese stocks
rebounded sharply after Beijing banned shareholders with large
stakes in listed firms from selling.
Market focus will also be on a raft of U.S. Federal Reserve
speakers later in the day after minutes to the U.S. central
bank's June meeting showed policymakers may be hesitant to start
raising interest rates.
The Fed minutes showed policymakers needed to see more signs
of a strengthening U.S. economy before raising interest rates,
citing Greece's debt crisis as a serious concern.
