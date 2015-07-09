(Updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 9 Italian and Spanish bond yields
fell back on Thursday to levels seen before the Greek referendum
was announced as investors bet Athens and its international
creditors will agree a bailout deal by a weekend deadline.
Greece, which formally applied on Wednesday for a three-year
loan from European Stability Mechanism bailout fund, has until
midnight to present convincing, detailed reform proposals to its
euro zone partners.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said he saw a better
than 50 percent chance of a deal being reached by Sunday's
deadline following a "distinct change of mood" in recent days.
In surprisingly strong comments, Mario Draghi, the head of
the European Central Bank which has kept Greek banks afloat with
emergency liquidity, was quoted as saying it would be difficult
to end the Greek crisis and save the country from bankruptcy.
Germany's finance minister conceded for the first time on
Thursday that a write-off of some of Europe's loans to Greece
might be needed to get debt to a manageable level, but in the
same breath ruled out such a step.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 6 to 13
basis points (bps) lower at 2.18 percent, 2.17
percent and 2.91 percent
respectively. Earlier, Italian and Spanish yields fell to as low
as 2.14 percent, levels not seen since before Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras called a referendum on EU-prescribed
reforms on June 26. Greeks voted 'No' to the reforms.
"I cannot exclude that there will be a last-minute deal, but
at the end of the day it's difficult to trade fully on that,"
KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.
"A lot of people are waiting for the facts and if there's
eventually a Grexit and the first move will be a widening in the
peripherals, then people will be looking to buy Spain and Italy
again. A lot of people are still hungry for yield and looking to
these countries, including Portugal."
The impact on other vulnerable euro zone debtors has been
modest, even as more major banks see a Greek exit from the
monetary union as more likely than not. Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese yield premiums over German benchmarks are still way
below peaks hit at the height of the debt crisis in 2011/2012.
FIREWALLS
Investor confidence in the ECB's firewalls, including its
trillion-euro asset purchases, which started in March, and the
expectation it would take more action if needed, is cushioning
those weaker economies.
Some investors see a potential sell-off in those markets in
the event of a Grexit as a buying opportunity.
Neil Murray, head of pan-European fixed income at Aberdeen
Asset Management, said peripheral euro zone yield spreads over
German benchmarks could widen 50-100 bps in the event of a
Grexit "on a very bad day".
That risk of potentially heightened volatility prompted
Aberdeen to cut exposure to Italian, Spanish, Portuguese and
Irish bonds across its government bond funds to underweight or
nothing about six weeks ago. It simultaneously scaled up
exposure to top-rated German Bunds, whose yields Murray said
could fall 30-40 bps with a flight to quality spurred by ECB
bond purchases.
"The ECB is still doing quantitative easing ... We wouldn't
see (Grexit) as the end of the European project and ... we would
see a blowout in spreads, all else being equal, as a potential
to buy," he said. Aberdeen has a crisis group including its CEO,
CIO and heads of asset classes which is planning a call on
Sunday to discuss the outcome of the Greek deal, he said.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, were 5 basis points up at 0.73 percent
as investors unwound some of the safety bids
spurred by the rout in Chinese stocks and global commodities
markets. Chinese stocks rebounded sharply after Beijing banned
shareholders with large stakes in listed firms from selling.
