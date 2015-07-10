LONDON, July 10 German Bund yields rose 9 basis
points at the open and Italian BTP futures rallied on Friday
after Greece sent a package of reform proposals to its euro zone
creditors in a last-ditch attempt to get new funds and avoid
bankruptcy.
The Greek government has asked for 53.5 billion euros to
help cover its debts until 2018, a review of primary surplus
targets and a "reprofiling" of the country's long-term debt.
In turn, Athens bowed to demands to phase out tax breaks for
its islands and to hike taxes on shipping companies. The
government will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday to endorse
immediate actions.
German Bund futures were last 109 ticks lower at
151.56, while Italian BTP futures rose 159 ticks to
133.50. Ten-year Bund yields rose 9 basis points
to 0.82 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)