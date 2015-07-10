(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, July 10 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese
bond yields fell on Friday after Greece sent a package of reform
proposals to its euro zone creditors in a last-ditch attempt to
get new funds and avoid bankruptcy.
The Greek government has asked for 53.5 billion euros to
help cover its debts until 2018, a review of primary surplus
targets and a "reprofiling" of the country's long-term debt.
In turn, Athens bowed to demands to phase out tax breaks for
its islands and to raise taxes on shipping companies. The
government will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday to endorse
immediate actions.
The market sees the reform proposals as a step towards
reaching a deal at the weekend and avert the risk of Greece's
running out of money and crashing out of the euro zone, but some
investors are still urging caution.
"The price action would suggest that there is a bit more
optimism for a deal ... but I think many investors are still
keeping their powder dry," said Sandra Holdsworth, an investment
manager at Kames Capital, who is invested in Italian and Spanish
bonds.
"A deal doesn't solve Greece's problems, I think we've got
to look at it carefully and how sustainable it is and what that
means for other riskier assets."
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields
fell 4 basis points to 2.13 percent, while
Portuguese yields fell 7 bps to 2.87 percent.
The three indebted euro zone countries are the most
vulnerable to the Greek crisis, but so far contagion has been
limited - the European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying
stimulus programme has capped borrowing costs.
The possibility that the ECB could even accelerate bond
purchases if "Grexit" had a severe market impact has given
peripheral bondholders some comfort in the past week, but that
will be off the table if a deal is reached.
"Although experiences of the past caution against too much
optimism as there have been many unexpected twists and turns,
chances for a deal and another bailout for Greece have increased
again," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING.
"SERIOUS AND CREDIBLE"
France and Italy welcomed Greece's reform proposals, but
Germany remained wary. French President Francois Hollande said
they were "serious and credible".
Finance ministers of the 19-nation euro area will meet on
Saturday to decide whether to recommend opening talks on a new
bailout. A senior EU official said Greece's debt burden and
whether it needs some debt relief will also be discussed.
"A plan containing a debt restructuring, something along the
lines of a maturity extension and possibly a variable coupon on
the debt, could be tied to reforms so I think this is ... the
middle ground," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.
"Syriza would be able to sell this domestically as a
'sustainable reform', while Europe would still have a debt-noose
around Greece's neck ... For all politicians involved it would
probably look like a win-win."
Euro zone leaders will take a final decision at a summit on
Sunday.
Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 8 bps to 0.81
percent, as appetite for low-yielding, top-rated assets
vanished.
"Markets now seem optimistic that a deal will be cut,
although important obstacles still need to be cleared," said
Elia Lattuga, fixed income strategist at UniCredit.
Greek bond markets showcased the optimism in their usual
erratic fashion. Ten-year yields were quoted
around 5 percentage points lower at 13.71 percent, while
two-year yields plunged 25 points to 33.62 percent.
Data from Markit showed the cost to insure Greek debt
against default via five-year credit default swaps dropped to
58.75 percent upfront from 60.58 percent on Thursday.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Andrew Roche)