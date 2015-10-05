(Updates prices)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON Oct 5 Southern European bonds
outperformed euro zone peers on Monday after Portugal's ruling
centre-right coalition won re-election and Standard & Poor's
upgraded Spain's credit rating.
Yields in Spain, Portugal and fellow lower-rated borrower
Italy steadied after hitting five-month lows on a day when
yields were mostly higher across the region as investors, buoyed
by prospects of monetary policy staying loose across the globe,
preferred stocks.
Portugal's coalition led by Pedro Passos Coelho took a
winning 38.5 percent of Sunday's vote, although it lost its
majority in parliament. Socialist challenger Antonio Costa
secured 32.4 percent.
The election creates some political uncertainty. No minority
administration has lasted a full term in Portugal since the
overthrow in 1974 of dictator Antonio Salazar. But investors are
taking heart from pledges by both Passos Coelho and Costa to
stick to European Union budget deficit limits.
"The only difference from what we had before is that we have
no clear majority so it means that the government could be more
vulnerable," said Patrick Jacq, rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
"But at the end of the day it won't change economic policies."
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were up 0.2
basis points at 2.32 percent. They fell to a five-month low of
2.269 percent at the open, but later rose as most other euro
zone yields moved up.
The election result was broadly in line with recent polls.
"With both main contenders openly pro-euro, markets have
followed campaign developments calmly, assuming that, whoever
the winner, there would be no major departure from fiscal
discipline," said Paolo Pizzoli, senior economist at ING.
German 10-year Bund yields were 4.5 basis
points higher at 0.56 percent. Most other yields on top-rated
bonds were 4-5 bps higher as investors preferred riskier assets,
such as stocks, as weak U.S. jobs data on Friday pushed back the
prospect of a Federal Reserve rate increase to early 2016.
"Markets have been scaling down quite drastically
expectations of a rate hike happening this year, and that is
supporting risk appetite and stock markets," SEB head of fixed
income research Jussi Hiljanen said.
Lower-rated euro zone debt is also benefiting from
expectations the European Central Bank will soon expand its
trillion-euro bond-buying programme to stoke inflation.
The below-forecast U.S. employment data renewed worries
about a global economic slowdown and helped the euro strengthen
against the dollar, increasing pressure on the ECB.
Recent election results have been supportive for southern
euro zone markets. Greece's vote two weeks ago did not yield a
hung parliament as many had expected, while a vote in the
Spanish region of Catalonia on Sept. 27 did not give
pro-independence parties a clear mandate.
Spain's 10-year yields touched a five-month low of 1.75
percent after Standard & Poor's upgraded its rating by one notch
to BBB+, citing a strengthening economy and solid labour
reforms. Yields were then flat on
the day at 1.79 percent.
Italian yields tracked their peers to
five-month lows of 1.609 percent, before steadying at 1.65
percent.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Mark
Heinrich/Ruth Pitchford)