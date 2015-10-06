LONDON Oct 6 Government bond yields in Germany edged lower on Tuesday after an unexpected drop in industrial orders heightened fears over global growth and hit European stocks.

Orders in the euro zone's powerhouse economy sank in August, due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries.

"This morning a very weak German industrial orders figure may have had some influence on the opening of the Bund," KBC strategist Piet Lammens said.

Worries over growth, especially in the slowing Chinese economy, have been a driver of global markets in recent months. The U.S. Federal Reserve cited them as one reason why it kept interest rates on hold last month, contrary to some economists' expectations.

Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, ticked down to 0.57 percent, having risen on Monday as stock markets rose sharply.

U.S. trade data due at 1230 GMT may help show the impact of global growth and will be closely watched by the market, analysts said.

"The trade balance in the U.S. might have some impact because the global growth slowdown is now an important feature in markets," KBC rate strategist Piet Lammens said.

However, the main driver was again likely to be the performance of equities, which fell in early European trade after notching up the biggest gains on a single day since August on Monday.

Investor appetite for riskier assets, including equities, was boosted on Friday after weak U.S. jobs data pushed back the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate increase to early 2016.

On Tuesday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent and Germany's blue-chip Dax index was down 0.5 percent, with analysts ascribing part of the fall to the poor German data.

"The German economy isn't fully booming. There aren't significant problems, but there are stutters. And if the Volkswagen scandal deepens, then Brand Germany might loses its appeal," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.

Investors will also keep an eye on two auctions of euro zone debt.

Germany will auction 500 million euros of its euro zone inflation-inked bond maturing in April 2046, while Austria will sell 10- and eight-year bonds for a combined 1.43 billion euros. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)