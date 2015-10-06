(Updates throughout)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON Oct 6 Portuguese and Spanish bond yields
rose strongly on Tuesday as concerns about economic growth
eroded the post-election confidence which brought yields in both
countries down to five-month lows.
Data showing an unexpected drop in German industrial orders
heightened fears over the strength of the global economy,
hurting most financial assets and especially riskier investments
such as stocks and southern European debt.
Recent election results have been supportive for Portuguese
and Spanish markets. A vote in Catalonia on Sept. 27 did not
give pro-independence parties a clear mandate, and on Sunday
Portugal's ruling centre-right coalition won re-election in a
result initially welcomed by markets even though it lost its
parliamentary majority.
A weakening economy could make it more difficult for the
government, which imposed harsh austerity under an international
bailout, to undertake further reform..
"Portuguese government finances still have quite a few
challenges ahead of them and this holds for Spain too, which has
an even higher budget deficit," Rabobank senior market economist
Elwin de Groot said.
"A government which no longer has a majority will find it
more difficult to push through austerity measures, which may be
seen as a negative for bonds."
Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were up 5
basis points at 2.38 percent, with 10-year Spanish yields
up 4 bps at 1.86 percent.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 2 bps to 0.59 percent.
Industrial orders in Germany sank in August, due mainly to
weaker demand from non-euro zone countries. This follows
below-forecast PMI data in Spain and Italy on Monday, confirming
that economic weakness was spread across the
region.
Worries over growth, especially in the slowing Chinese
economy, have been a driver of global markets in recent months.
The U.S. Federal Reserve cited them as one reason why it kept
interest rates on hold last month, contrary to some economists'
expectations.
U.S. trade data due at 1230 GMT will be scoured for more
clues about the state of global economy.
"The trade balance in the U.S. might have some impact
because the global growth slowdown is now an important feature
in markets," KBC rate strategist Piet Lammens said.
Germany sold 369 million euros of a euro zone
inflation-linked bond maturing in April 2046 with a bid-to-cover
ratio of 1.9. Austria sold eight- and 10-year bonds to raise 1.3
billion euros.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine
Evans)