By Lisa Barrington

LONDON Oct 6 Portuguese and Spanish bond yields rose strongly on Tuesday as concerns about economic growth eroded the post-election confidence which brought yields in both countries down to five-month lows.

Data showing an unexpected drop in German industrial orders heightened fears over the strength of the global economy, hurting most financial assets and especially riskier investments such as stocks and southern European debt.

Election results had been supportive for Portuguese and Spanish markets. A vote in Catalonia on Sept. 27 did not give pro-independence parties a clear mandate, and on Sunday Portugal's ruling centre-right coalition won re-election in a result initially welcomed by markets even though it lost its parliamentary majority.

A weakening economy could make it more difficult for the government, which imposed harsh austerity under an international bailout, to undertake further reform.

"Portuguese government finances still have quite a few challenges ahead of them and this holds for Spain too, which has an even higher budget deficit," Rabobank senior market economist Elwin de Groot said.

"A government which no longer has a majority will find it more difficult to push through austerity measures, which may be seen as a negative for bonds."

Ten-year Portuguese bond yields were up 5 basis points at 2.38 percent, with 10-year Spanish yields up 4 bps at 1.86 percent.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday the Portuguese election meant policy continuity but "political instability could reduce fiscal consolidation and reform implementation".

Yields on 10-year German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 2 bps to 0.59 percent.

Industrial orders in Germany sank in August, due mainly to weaker demand from non-euro zone countries. This follows below-forecast PMI data in Spain and Italy on Monday, confirming that economic weakness was spread across the region.

Worries over growth, especially in the slowing Chinese economy, have been a driver of global markets in recent months. The U.S. Federal Reserve cited them as one reason why it kept interest rates on hold last month, contrary to some economists' expectations.

Germany sold 369 million euros of a euro zone inflation-linked bond maturing in April 2046 with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9. Austria sold eight- and 10-year bonds to raise 1.3 billion euros. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Alison Williams)