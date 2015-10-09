(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON Oct 9 German Bund yields rose on Friday,
with investors preferring equities after minutes of the most
recent Federal Reserve meeting suggested that the U.S. central
bank was not in a hurry to raise interest rates.
A bounce in commodity and energy prices -- whose sharp falls
in recent months pushed bond yields down by weakening the
inflation outlook -- contributed to an increase in yields across
the euro zone.
The minutes showed the Fed had thought the U.S. economy was
close to warranting a rate hike, but decided it was prudent to
wait for evidence that a global economic slowdown was not
knocking the United States off course.
Minutes from the European Central Bank's Sept. 2-3 policy
meeting showed policymakers were warned of risks coming from
emerging markets. Expectations that ECB President Mario Draghi
will extend the bank's trillion euro stimulus programme have
grown in the past month.
While loose monetary policy is usually supportive for bonds,
benchmark Bund yields have broken below 0.50 percent only once
since June - for a few hours last week.
"We have see quite often in the past that as soon as Bunds
reach around 50 basis points, more than a few investors say
'this level is not sustainable we are not going to buy here',"
DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said.
Many in the bond market are wary after making losses on a
rapid bounce in Bund yields from near-zero levels in May, a move
that coincided with a brief uptick in inflation.
When yields are so low, an increase of just a few basis
points can cause major losses for investors as they lose the
protection of coupon payments, which are close to zero as well.
As a result, instead of joining the rally in shares -- as
they have often done in recent years when reacting to signs of
more central bank stimulus -- bonds have been ditched lately
during periods of higher risk appetite.
German 10-year Bund yields were up 1 basis
point at 0.60 percent, almost a 10 basis point rise in a week in
which below-forecast economic data strengthened the case for
further monetary policy measures.
The upside for bond yields remains limited, however, given
the risks stemming from a slowdown in emerging markets and
potentially looser monetary policy, analysts said.
"As the ECB minutes yesterday reminded us, the central bank
remains tilted towards further easing measures, which leaves
bond yields with more downside potential," said Jan von Gerich,
chief strategist at Nordea.
Stock markets were up across Europe, reflecting the
increased risk appetite.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)