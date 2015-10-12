(Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Oct 12 German Bund yields edged lower on Monday, with bond markets torn between comments from central bankers that suggested monetary policies in Europe and the United States could still diverge later this year.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready to adjust the size, composition and duration of its current trillion euro asset-purchase stimulus programme.

But comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested a U.S. interest rate increase this year was still possible even after the soft September jobs data.

Investors fear a 2015 Fed hike might slow global growth by hitting emerging markets when they are down, while some are also concerned that more ECB stimulus may prove less effective.

The uncertainty over the path and the impact of policies by the world's largest central banks -- markets talk also of more easing in Japan and tightening in Britain -- has left bond investors unsure about the outlook for global yields.

This uncertainty is also reflected bank forecasts. HSBC forecasts Bund yields at 0.2 percent in 2016, while UBS predicts they could hit 2.0 percent next year.

Over the past three weeks, 10-year Bund yields have been trapped in a roughly 0.50-0.65 percent range. On Monday, where trading was light due to a holiday in the United States, they fell 4 basis point to 0.58 percent.

Market moves have been erratic. At times, signals of more stimulus, which would come in the form of bond buying, pushed yields lower. On other days, similar signals prompted investors to switch from bonds into stocks and yields rose.

"An umpteenth increase in monetary stimulus, especially in the euro zone or Japan, is likely and could restore investors' confidence temporarily," said Didier Saint-Georges, managing director and member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

"This global economic slowdown would be less of an issue if it was not being made worse by deflationary pressures and did not occur at a time when confidence in central banks' ability to provide an effective solution is starting to be questionable."

While most euro zone yields edged down on Monday, Portuguese bonds bucked the trend as Lisbon continues to wrangle over forming a government after inconclusive elections on Oct.4.

Portugal's Left Bloc said on Monday it may form a leftist government with the Socialist Party and the outgoing centre-right coalition will fail to win backing to govern.

Ten-year yields were up 3 bps on the day at 2.45 percent . (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra)