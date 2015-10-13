LONDON Oct 13 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Tuesday as European equities ticked down and investors awaited
German economic sentiment data that may provide clues to the
impact of the VW emissions scandal on Europe's biggest economy.
The closely-watched ZEW index for October is set to fall
sharply to 6.0 from 12.1 in September, according to a Reuters
poll of economists.
Economic data, including August industrial output, has
undershot forecasts in recent weeks, suggesting Germany may be
losing momentum. The scandal at car maker Volkswagen is also
expected to dampen sentiment.
Analysts say signs of slowdown in the euro zone's economic
powerhouse reinforce the case for further stimulus measures from
the European Central Bank.
"Investors have already lowered their expectations for the
German economy in recent months. We expect this trend to
continue in October and the ZEW index to drop from 12.1 to
5.0... as a result," Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch said in a
note.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were down 1 basis point at 0.57
percent, a one-week low.
European equities were down 1.1 percent in early
deals.
"A number of elements are now in favour of Bunds. Economic
data have been weak recently and we expect them to remain weak.
This will be positive for Bunds," KBC rates strategist Piet
Lammens said.
Portuguese 10-year yields fell 2.1 basis
points to 2.42 percent, reversing a similar rise on Monday.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right grouping
won most votes in an Oct. 4 election but lost its parliamentary
majority and has begun to seek support from the opposition.
Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Monday he was in
contact with two far-left parties, including the Communists, to
work out a government programme that would ease austerity.
However, he added it would have to "respect Portugal's
international commitments", a statement aimed at calming worried
investors.
"There is upwards pressure on Portuguese yields in recent
days relative to elsewhere," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate
strategist at ING. "This is the aftermath of the actions and
uncertainty to form a stable government."
Italian yields fell before an auction of up to 7 billion
euros of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds. Ten-year yields
fell 1.2 bps to 1.67 percent.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Tom Heneghan)