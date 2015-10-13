(Updates prices)
By Lisa Barrington
LONDON Oct 13 Portuguese yields fell on
Tuesday, reversing some of the rise seen since an inconclusive
election on Oct. 4, a sign of relative calm in the market as
options for different coalition governments emerge.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's centre-right grouping
won most votes in the election, but lost its overall
parliamentary majority, leaving open the possibility that the
Socialist and communist parties may be able to combine to form a
left-wing government.
Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa said his party was
better placed to form a stable government than the centre-right,
after two far-left parties dropped their opposition to
commitments that Portugal has made to respect EU rules on
reducing budget deficits.
Most Portuguese do not believe such a leftist coalition is
possible, a poll indicated on Tuesday.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields, which have
risen around 10 basis points since the vote, outperformed other
euro zone peers and fell around 2 basis points to 2.42 percent
on Tuesday.
This reversed a similar rise on Monday that strategists
attributed to an announcement late on Friday that Lisbon would
sell 1 billion euros of new bonds this week.
Spanish, and Portuguese bonds tend to trade in
close relation, but the premium offered by Portuguese bonds is
currently at a three-week high.
Costa sought to calm investor fears, saying any new
government formed with the backing of far-left parties would
still respect Portugal's budget pledges.
Strategists said any of the possible coalitions that may
emerge from the next few weeks of negotiations was unlikely to
renege on reform commitments made to European institutions.
"I don't think the left or the right could make such a
change in the outcomes from a reform and economic and fiscal
policy point of view," said Pablo Zaragoza, global interest
rates strategist at BBVA.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, were up 1 bp at 0.59 percent after
Germany's ZEW sentiment index for October fell to 1.9 points
from 12.1 in September.
ZEW said the diesel emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen
and weakness in emerging markets had taken their
toll.
German economic data, including August industrial output,
has undershot forecasts in recent weeks, suggesting the euro
zone's economic powerhouse may be losing momentum. Analysts say
signs of a slowdown in Germany reinforce the case for further
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB).
In primary markets, Italy sold its intended 7 billion euros
of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds on Tuesday. The seven- and
15-year debt sold at yields lower than achieved at the last
sale, as bonds in the euro zone drew support from the
possibility that the ECB may expand its bond buying programme
next year.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and John Geddie; Editing by
Alison Williams)