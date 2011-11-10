LONDON Nov 10 Italian bond yields stabilised
above 7 percent high on Thursday with signs that political
deadlock may be easing and before a treasury bill sale which
will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself.
German government bond futures briefly hit new record highs
in early trading before turning negative after a senior official
in Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's party said the premier was
discussing the option of supporting a unity government and early
elections [ID:nR1E7LJ01Z].
Italy, which has replaced Greece as the biggest source of
concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, will offer up to 5
billion euros of short-term Treasury bills, maturing in November
2012.
"The T-Bill auction will be a big test of sentiment given
the way Italian paper traded yesterday," a trader said. "There
were no signs of any buyers with the exception of the ECB and
even their interest wasn't great."
Italy plans to sell 3 billion euros of five-year government
bonds on Monday and the 1-year Italian paper on offer on
Thursday was trading with an indicated yield of more than 7
percent in the grey market IT477614=TT.
"It should be a given that the rate at which the paper finds
homes will be eye-wateringly high," said Commerzbank strategist
Christoph Rieger.
"(Above 7 percent) would be even way more expensive for
Italy than the rates at which Greece has continued to sell
bills...and with the whole BTP curve being indicated between 7-8
percent, even a `successful' auction should give little reason
for a breather."
The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the
euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials
told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on
splitting the zone [ID:nL6E7MA0MC].
"Time is running out. We're approaching the endgame and this
is turning into a a euro crisis rather than a euro zone crisis
because Italy is too big to bail as regards the current size of
the rescue package," said Richard McGuire, strategist at
Rabobank.
"The ECB has to choose whether to crank up the printing
presses or risk a a much more messy outcome, raising the
prospect of default amongst the key players."
In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield
spread of 10-year French bonds FR10YT=TWEB over Bunds rose to
euro-era highs above 160 basis points.
"Sentiment has deteriorated sharply over recent days and
everyone is wearing a tin hat," said Alessandro Mercuri,
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
"Weakness in France could be due to lightening up of French
paper by big real-money investors who are cutting positions
regardless of where they are being held."
Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields IT10YT=TWEB were 10
basis points lower at 7.16 percent after rising as high as 7.5
percent on Wednesday as Berlusconi's insistence on elections
instead of an interim government threatened prolonged
instability.
Two-year yields dipped below those of 10-year bonds,
reversing Wednesday's inversion of the yield curve.
Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds
again on Thursday, but although the ECB was said to have
increased its efforts this week it was clearly less than what is
needed to significantly lower Italy's borrowing costs.
"The problem is time and room for manoeuvre are limited,
investors keep selling. The street continues to get hit by
auctions and the only buyer in town is the shy ECB," said BNP
Paribas rate strategist Alessandro Tentori in a note.
December Bund futures FGBLZ1 were 42 ticks lower at
138.41, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the open.
Benchmark 10-year yields were 4.2 basis points higher at 1.765
percent.